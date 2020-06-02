Candidates file for state offices to represent Dodge County area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Candidates have filed nomination papers for state seats to represent the Dodge County area.

There will be a primary election Aug. 11 and the fall election is Nov. 3.

In the 37th Assembly District, Republican incumbent John Jagler, Watertown, faces challengers Democrat Abigail Lowery, Deforest, and independents Chris McFarlin of Sun Prairie and Stephen W. Ratzlaff Jr. of Deforest.

In the 39th Assembly, incumbent Republican Mark Born of Beaver Dam, faces a challenge from Democrat Izzy Hassey Nevarez of Juneau.

Assembly District 42 Incumbent Republican Jon Plumer, Lodi, faces a challenge from Democrat Melisa Arndt of Rio, but as of 2 p.m. Tuesday approval of her nomination papers was listed as pending.

Assembly District 41 Incumbent Joan Ballweg filed papers of non-candidacy and seeking a state senate seat. While seven people declared candidacy for her seat, four are approved to be on the ballot:

Gary A. Will, Ripon, Republican

Alex A. Dallman, Green Lake, Republican

Luke Dretske, Berlin, Republican

Jean Bartz, Wisconsin Dells, Independent