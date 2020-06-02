Candidates file for state offices to represent Dodge County area

Candidates have filed nomination papers for state seats to represent the Dodge County area.
There will be a primary election Aug. 11 and the fall election is Nov. 3.
In the 37th Assembly District, Republican incumbent John Jagler, Watertown, faces challengers Democrat Abigail Lowery, Deforest, and independents Chris McFarlin of Sun Prairie and Stephen W. Ratzlaff Jr. of Deforest.
In the 39th Assembly, incumbent Republican Mark Born of Beaver Dam, faces a challenge from Democrat Izzy Hassey Nevarez of Juneau.
Assembly District 42 Incumbent Republican Jon Plumer, Lodi, faces a challenge from Democrat Melisa Arndt of Rio, but as of 2 p.m. Tuesday approval of her nomination papers was listed as pending.
Assembly District 41 Incumbent Joan Ballweg filed papers of non-candidacy and seeking a state senate seat. While seven people declared candidacy for her seat, four are approved to be on the ballot:
- Gary A. Will, Ripon, Republican
- Alex A. Dallman, Green Lake, Republican
- Luke Dretske, Berlin, Republican
- Jean Bartz, Wisconsin Dells, Independent
Democrat Nate Zimdars, Ripon, and Republican Chuck Harsh, Montello, submitted nomination papers but are awaiting ballot approval.
In the 53rd Assembly, Incumbenit Republican Michael Schraa of Oshkosh faces independent Joseph Connelly of Oshkosh. The District includes the city of Waupun.
Incumbent Luther Olsen filed a notification of non-candidacy for the 14th Senate District. The candidates approved to be on the ballot are:
- Joni D. Anderson, Adams, Democratic
- Joan A. Ballweg, Markesan, Republican
- Ken Van Dyke, Sr., Scandinavia, Republican
In the 18th Senate District, Republican incumbent Dan Feyen of Fond du Lac will face Democrat Aaron Wojciechowski of Oshkosh.
