Candidates submit nomination papers for state offices representing Columbia, Sauk Counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nomination papers have been filed in a number of races for state offices. A primary is scheduled for Aug. 11 if one is required. The fall election is set for Nov. 3.

Assembly District 42

Incumbent Republican Jon Plumer, Lodi, faces a challenge from Democrat Melisa Arndt of Rio, but as of 2 p.m. Tuesday approval of her nomination papers was listed as pending.

Assembly District 41

Incumbent Joan Ballweg filed papers of non-candidacy and is seeking a state Senate seat. While seven people declared candidacy for her seat, four are approved to be on the ballot:

Gary A. Will, Ripon, Republican

Alex A. Dallman, Green Lake, Republican

Luke Dretske, Berlin, Republican

Jean Bartz, Wisconsin Dells, Independent

Democrat Nate Zimdars, Ripon, and Republican Chuck Harsh, Montello, submitted nomination papers but are awaiting ballot approval.

Assembly District 50

Mark Waldon, a Democrat from Reedsburg, is challenging incumbent Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.

Assembly District 81