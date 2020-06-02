You are the owner of this article.
Candidates submit nomination papers for state offices representing Columbia, Sauk Counties
Ballot file
DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

Nomination papers have been filed in a number of races for state offices. A primary is scheduled for Aug. 11 if one is required. The fall election is set for Nov. 3.

Assembly District 42

Incumbent Republican Jon Plumer, Lodi, faces a challenge from Democrat Melisa Arndt of Rio, but as of 2 p.m. Tuesday approval of her nomination papers was listed as pending.

Assembly District 41

Incumbent Joan Ballweg filed papers of non-candidacy and is seeking a state Senate seat. While seven people declared candidacy for her seat, four are approved to be on the ballot:

  • Gary A. Will, Ripon, Republican
  • Alex A. Dallman, Green Lake, Republican
  • Luke Dretske, Berlin, Republican
  • Jean Bartz, Wisconsin Dells, Independent

Democrat Nate Zimdars, Ripon, and Republican Chuck Harsh, Montello, submitted nomination papers but are awaiting ballot approval.

Assembly District 50

Mark Waldon, a Democrat from Reedsburg, is challenging incumbent Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.

Assembly District 81

David J. Dahlke, a Republican from Baraboo who serves as the village of West Baraboo Board of Trustees president, is challenging incumbent Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, though Dahlke’s ballot status remains pending.

Senate District 14

Incumbent Luther Olsen filed a notification of non-candidacy. The candidates approved to be on the ballot are:

  • Joni D. Anderson, Adams, Democrat
  • Joan A. Ballweg, Markesan, Republican
  • Ken Van Dyke, Sr., Scandinavia, Republican

Senate District 18

Republican Dan Feyen, Fond du Lac, is running to retain his seat against challenger Democrat Aaron M. Wojciechowski, Oshkosh.

Sauk County District Attorney

  • Independent Michael X. Albrecht (incumbent), Baraboo

Columbia County

Running unopposed for seats are:

  • District Attorney Brenda L. Yaskal
  • County Clerk Sue Moll
  • Register of Deeds Lisa Krintz
  • Treasurer Stacy L. Opalewski

Incumbents who chose not to run include Register of Deeds Karen A. Manske and Treasurer Deborah A. Raimer

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

