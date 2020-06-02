Candidates submit nomination papers for state offices representing Columbia, Sauk Counties

Nomination papers have been filed in a number of races for state offices. A primary is scheduled for Aug. 11 if one is required. The fall election is set for Nov. 3.
Assembly District 42
Incumbent Republican Jon Plumer, Lodi, faces a challenge from Democrat Melisa Arndt of Rio, but as of 2 p.m. Tuesday approval of her nomination papers was listed as pending.
Assembly District 41
Incumbent Joan Ballweg filed papers of non-candidacy and is seeking a state Senate seat. While seven people declared candidacy for her seat, four are approved to be on the ballot:
- Gary A. Will, Ripon, Republican
- Alex A. Dallman, Green Lake, Republican
- Luke Dretske, Berlin, Republican
- Jean Bartz, Wisconsin Dells, Independent
Democrat Nate Zimdars, Ripon, and Republican Chuck Harsh, Montello, submitted nomination papers but are awaiting ballot approval.
Assembly District 50
Mark Waldon, a Democrat from Reedsburg, is challenging incumbent Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.
Assembly District 81
David J. Dahlke, a Republican from Baraboo who serves as the village of West Baraboo Board of Trustees president, is challenging incumbent Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, though Dahlke’s ballot status remains pending.
Senate District 14
Incumbent Luther Olsen filed a notification of non-candidacy. The candidates approved to be on the ballot are:
- Joni D. Anderson, Adams, Democrat
- Joan A. Ballweg, Markesan, Republican
- Ken Van Dyke, Sr., Scandinavia, Republican
Senate District 18
Republican Dan Feyen, Fond du Lac, is running to retain his seat against challenger Democrat Aaron M. Wojciechowski, Oshkosh.
Sauk County District Attorney
- Independent Michael X. Albrecht (incumbent), Baraboo
Columbia County
Running unopposed for seats are:
- District Attorney Brenda L. Yaskal
- County Clerk Sue Moll
- Register of Deeds Lisa Krintz
- Treasurer Stacy L. Opalewski
Incumbents who chose not to run include Register of Deeds Karen A. Manske and Treasurer Deborah A. Raimer
