Hikers will have the opportunity to hike the trails throughout the Mackenzie Environmental Center in Poynette while they are illuminated by candlelight.
The self guided hikes will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday. The path will begin and end at the lodge and loop throughout the grounds.
This will mark the third Candlelight Hike and campfire at the center, and will feature trails throughout the grounds illuminated by luminaries to give the effect of candlelight.
“We think it’s a great way for people to get outside, especially in the fall,” said Hayley Parsons, Mackenzie Center natural resources educator. “It’s fun to be at the Mackenzie Center and for people to get to hike these trails all lit up at nighttime.”
The event will also feature campfires, one at the lodge and one along the hiking trails for hikers to stop and warm up throughout the evening. The lodge will also be open for hikers to warm up, as well as enjoy hot chocolate and board games.
Parsons advises attendees to dress appropriately for the weather and temperatures, wear shoes meant for hiking for the event.
The National Weather Service is projecting a high temperature of 36 and a low of 25 on Saturday with a low chance of rain or snow, as well as low winds.
“We hope to see everyone out on the trails,” said Parsons.
