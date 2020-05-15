Capital Newspaper staff recognized by Wisconsin Newspaper Association

MADISON — A state media group awarded the Capital Newspapers staff a number of awards for outstanding coverage in 2019.
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association announced the awards this week after it earlier had cancelled the annual convention of the nation’s oldest newspaper association.
Wisconsin newspaper entries in the annual contest were judged and awarded in tiers based on print circulation size and frequency of publication (weeklies and dailies).
Baraboo News Republic
Susan Endres of the Baraboo News Republic received first place in Division C for Breaking News Coverage. Her entry included dozens of stories written over months about a photo in which Baraboo High School students appeared to be giving a Nazi salute. The comprehensive coverage included community and school reaction and gained national attention. Endres also placed third for Reporting on Local Education.
Ben Bromley, formerly of the News Republic, received a third-place award for Local Column. Dusty Drew-Baka placed third for Best Niche Product–Advertising.
Baraboo News Republic staff placed third for Best Front Page, third for All-Around photography and an honorable mention for General Excellence.
Portage Daily Register
Portage Daily Register received first place in Division C for General Excellence, reflecting the overall quality of the paper’s news coverage, photography, editorial strength and advertising. The Daily Register also won first place for Best Front Page.
Noah Vernau of the Daily Register received first place for Local Education reporting and third place for Business coverage.
A general news story for an article written by Brad Allen about incarcerated parents won first place and another story second place. Allen and Lyn Jerde also received third place for Ongoing/Extended Coverage.
Melissa Boehler placed second in Best Special Section-Advertising.
Juneau County Star Times
Juneau County Star Times received first place in General Excellence for Division F reflecting the paper’s overall strength in news coverage, photography, design and advertising. The Star Times was led by Jason Cuevas during the contest period. The Star Times also received a third-place award for Best Special Section produced by Dusty Drew-Baka.
Zach Rastall placed third in the Sports Feature category.
Wisconsin Dells Events/Sauk Prairie Eagle/Reedsburg Times Press
Christopher Jardine received a third-place award for Reporting on Local Government and third place for General News Story for the Star Times. Jardine and Jake Ekdahl placed third for investigative Reporting for the Wisconsin Dells Events.
The Sauk Prairie Eagle placed third for General Excellence in Category F. The Reedsburg Times Press received an honorable mention in the same category for General Excellence.
