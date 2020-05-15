Capital Newspaper staff recognized by Wisconsin Newspaper Association

Portage Daily Register received first place in Division C for General Excellence, reflecting the overall quality of the paper’s news coverage, photography, editorial strength and advertising. The Daily Register also won first place for Best Front Page.

Noah Vernau of the Daily Register received first place for Local Education reporting and third place for Business coverage.

A general news story for an article written by Brad Allen about incarcerated parents won first place and another story second place. Allen and Lyn Jerde also received third place for Ongoing/Extended Coverage.

Melissa Boehler placed second in Best Special Section-Advertising.

Juneau County Star Times

Juneau County Star Times received first place in General Excellence for Division F reflecting the paper’s overall strength in news coverage, photography, design and advertising. The Star Times was led by Jason Cuevas during the contest period. The Star Times also received a third-place award for Best Special Section produced by Dusty Drew-Baka.

Zach Rastall placed third in the Sports Feature category.

Wisconsin Dells Events/Sauk Prairie Eagle/Reedsburg Times Press