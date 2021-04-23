Capital Newspapers moving forward in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Like many businesses, we sought new ways to do our work. But in many ways, we were prepared to work remotely and take advantage of new technology well before March 2020.

Reporters and editors have used mobile phones and laptops to report from your community for more than five years. They have used social media to gather news tips and find sources. We have used video chats and conference calls to stay connected.

None of that changed for us. What did change was a commitment to embrace our digital future. Lee Enterprises has committed itself to becoming a leader in digital news and advertising and is providing the resources and training to make that happen.

Your printed paper is still being delivered, but if you want to see the full depth of coverage we are producing, take a look at what we offer at wiscnews.com.

We are prepared to move forward and so are many in the community. Hope you enjoy this look ahead.

Please feel free to tell us in an email or social media post what topics and stories you hope to see us cover as we move forward in 2021.

Aaron Holbrook is regional editor overseeing the staff of Baraboo News Republic, Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Portage Daily Register, Wisconsin Dells Events and Juneau County Star Times. He can be reached at aholbrook@wiscnews.com