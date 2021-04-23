Capital Newspapers moving forward in 2021

In the Moving Forward 2021 special section, you will find stories about how our communities are prepared for the future and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools, hospitals, local businesses, local government have all adapted and optimism abounds throughout our communities. Yes, we had losses and are still grieving them, but overcoming challenges also sparked creative solutions, rewarded resilience and determination. There are reasons for optimism as we embrace a future with new technology and renewed spirit.
Social distancing, mask wearing and getting a COVID-19 vaccination are important to getting us to that future, but we have learned much in a year.
Capital Newspapers staff responded to the pandemic by providing more information and coverage than in the past. Sports reporters pitched in with news stories and told the stories of athletes who lost seasons and opportunities. News reporters dug deeper to provide both the local details, but also the big picture on COVID-19. Reporters documented the past year in photo galleries and videos.
They gathered data, talked to state and local officials, listened to stories of struggle and triumph from the residents of central Wisconsin. We heard from those who objected to pandemic precautions as well as those who felt government response was too slow, too late or just plain inadequate.
Like many businesses, we sought new ways to do our work. But in many ways, we were prepared to work remotely and take advantage of new technology well before March 2020.
Reporters and editors have used mobile phones and laptops to report from your community for more than five years. They have used social media to gather news tips and find sources. We have used video chats and conference calls to stay connected.
None of that changed for us. What did change was a commitment to embrace our digital future. Lee Enterprises has committed itself to becoming a leader in digital news and advertising and is providing the resources and training to make that happen.
Your printed paper is still being delivered, but if you want to see the full depth of coverage we are producing, take a look at what we offer at wiscnews.com.
We are prepared to move forward and so are many in the community. Hope you enjoy this look ahead.
Please feel free to tell us in an email or social media post what topics and stories you hope to see us cover as we move forward in 2021.
Beaver Dam, surrounding area step up in 2020 when COVID-19 hits
The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on our everyday lives in 2020. Take a look back on how area residents found some positive ways to navigate the changes.
A Beaver Dam Girl Scout troop delivered a sweet treat to the doors of Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam with a sweet note attached to the…
Volunteers contribute to comfort of patients
Businesses, schools, individuals donate masks, other supplies
Home-based effort involves hundreds
History told through a snapshot.
Although Beaver Dam High School has closed for the school year, its teachers are still hard at work.
Area FFA chapters and alumni groups, along with some generous donors, are leading an effort to support local farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But changed plans bring joy to families, care center residents
MADISON – When Jeff Pothof, who grew up in Randolph, goes to the store to get some milk or supplies for a weekend project he wears a face mask.
Pamela Moyes was prepared to see her favorite band O-Town a few more times this year before COVID-19 struck.
COLUMBUS — Caring for a community and its businesses is the reason behind a newly released video by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
Children in Beaver Dam will get the chance to have free breakfast and lunches on weekends thanks to an expansion in the program that has provi…
WAUPUN — The coronavirus pandemic has certainly taken a toll on holiday celebrations this year – Easter egg hunts were canceled, along with Me…
A friendly neighborhood competition that started nearly 20 years ago turned into a giant gesture of goodwill Sunday night.
Elks will again be pulling Santa’s sleigh as the annual Christmas Food Basket event is held on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Aaron Holbrook is regional editor overseeing the staff of Baraboo News Republic, Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Portage Daily Register, Wisconsin Dells Events and Juneau County Star Times. He can be reached at aholbrook@wiscnews.com