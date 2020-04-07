Capital Newspapers-North welcomes new weeklies editor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kevin Damask has been named weeklies editor of Capital Newspapers – North.

Damask will manage the Wisconsin Dells Events, Juneau County Star-Times, Reedsburg Times-Press and Sauk Prairie Eagle. Damask began his new role March 22. He previously served as editor of the Columbus Journal from September 2017 until assuming the weeklies editor position.

Prior to covering Columbus, Damask was a news reporter for the Juneau County Star-Times from June 2015-September 2017.

“I am familiar with the Juneau County/Sauk County area and I’m excited to be back,” Damask said. “Having strong local news coverage is so important to these communities.”

Damask, a UW-Oshkosh graduate, has worked as a journalist since 2006, covering sports and news for both daily and weekly publications in Wisconsin and South Dakota. He has earned seven awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for excellence in writing and reporting.

“Kevin’s experience and knowledge of the communities we cover is invaluable,” said Regional Editor Aaron Holbrook. “He will guide a talented group of journalists to provide news and entertainment across our websites and printed papers, connecting both in person and on social media.”

The Capital Newspapers-North weekly group of newspapers will continue to strive in providing the best local news coverage. To reach out to Damask, email kdamask@wiscnews.com or call 608-963-7323.