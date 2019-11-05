Capital Newspapers announced several staff changes at daily papers in Dodge, Columbia and Sauk counties.
Aaron Holbrook has been named Regional Editor overseeing the news staff of the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Portage Daily Register and Baraboo News Republic. Holbrook previously was Assistant Regional Editor.
He has spent 30 years as a community journalist including 24 years in south-central Wisconsin.
“We will continue to serve our communities by providing local news and personal stories through our newspapers and websites,” said Holbrook. “We have a group of talented journalists, who take pride in their communities.”
Holbrook is stepping into the new role, after former Capital Newspapers Regional Editor Todd Krysiak moved into a new role with Lee Enterprises as Production Editor and News Executive. He will oversee parts of the production process for the company’s print products.
Krysiak first joined Capital Newspapers in 2006.
“It has been a great experience for me to work with our local journalists and help put them in the best possible position to keep people in the communities we cover informed,” Krysiak said. “I will greatly miss talking with readers about the issues that matter to them, but remain committed to the importance of delivering local news and will remain involved with newspapers in this new role.”
Also leading the news staff will be Kerry Lechner who has become Local News Editor. Lechner has been a newspaper journalist since 1984, beginning his career in his native Montana, working in Lewistown, Havre and Bozeman as a reporter and editor. He has lived in Wisconsin since 1996, where he was an editor in Wausau before moving to Portage in 2012, serving for a time as the Daily Register’s top editor.
Most recently, he has been the copy desk chief for the Portage, Baraboo and Beaver Dam papers.
Capital Newspapers, based in Madison, is equally owned by Lee Enterprises and The Capital Times Co. Lee Enterprises owns 46 daily newspapers in 21 states from California to New York.
