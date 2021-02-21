Capital Newspapers staff recognized by Wisconsin Newspaper Association

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association recently recognized the work of Capital Newspapers staff as part of its annual Better Newspapers Contest.

Staff from Baraboo News Republic, Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Portage Daily Register and associated weekly papers were recognized for outstanding work in photography, reporting and advertising design. First place awards earned by Susan Endres, Bridget Cooke and Kevin Damask signify their work as the best in the state for the category in which they won.

"I'm proud of work our staff has done in the past year while facing extraordinary challenges," said Regional Editor Aaron Holbrook. "Their dedication to keeping the community informed in the midst of a pandemic has been inspiring and is further evidence of why local journalism is more important now than it ever has been.

"We will continue to strive to provide the latest critical information and appreciate the community's support through print and digtial subscriptions, providing news tips and sharing their stories with us and the rest of the community," Holbrook said.

Awards are: