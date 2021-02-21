 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital Newspapers staff recognized by Wisconsin Newspaper Association
comments
alert top story

Capital Newspapers staff recognized by Wisconsin Newspaper Association

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association recently recognized the work of Capital Newspapers staff as part of its annual Better Newspapers Contest.

Staff from Baraboo News Republic, Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Portage Daily Register and associated weekly papers were recognized for outstanding work in photography, reporting and advertising design. First place awards earned by Susan Endres, Bridget Cooke and Kevin Damask signify their work as the best in the state for the category in which they won.

Pine Island pheasant release (copy)

Savanna Grayless, a wildlife technician for the state Department of Natural Resources, releases a pheasant at Pine Island Wildlife Area near Portage in this December, 2019 Daily Register archive photo. The photo earned first place in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.

"I'm proud of work our staff has done in the past year while facing extraordinary challenges," said Regional Editor Aaron Holbrook. "Their dedication to keeping the community informed in the midst of a pandemic has been inspiring and is further evidence of why local journalism is more important now than it ever has been.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We will continue to strive to provide the latest critical information and appreciate the community's support through print and digtial subscriptions, providing news tips and sharing their stories with us and the rest of the community," Holbrook said.

Awards are:

  • First Place, General News Photo – Susan Endres; Pheasant stocking
  • First Place, Spot News Photo – Bridget Cooke; Baraboo students injured in crash that called for Medflight
Medflight near Baraboo (copy)

A Medflight helicopter lands on City View Road north of Baraboo after a head-on collision in October 2019. The photo earned a first place in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest.
comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colvin, Debbie Lee
Obituaries

Colvin, Debbie Lee

MADISON—Debbie Lee Colvin passed away very unexpectedly early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Debbie grew up in Wisconsin Dells and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News