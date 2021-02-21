Capital Newspapers staff recognized by Wisconsin Newspaper Association

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association recently recognized the work of Capital Newspapers staff as part of its annual Better Newspapers Contest.
Staff from Baraboo News Republic, Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, Portage Daily Register and associated weekly papers were recognized for outstanding work in photography, reporting and advertising design. First place awards earned by Susan Endres, Bridget Cooke and Kevin Damask signify their work as the best in the state for the category in which they won.
"I'm proud of work our staff has done in the past year while facing extraordinary challenges," said Regional Editor Aaron Holbrook. "Their dedication to keeping the community informed in the midst of a pandemic has been inspiring and is further evidence of why local journalism is more important now than it ever has been.
"We will continue to strive to provide the latest critical information and appreciate the community's support through print and digtial subscriptions, providing news tips and sharing their stories with us and the rest of the community," Holbrook said.
Awards are:
- First Place, General News Photo – Susan Endres; Pheasant stocking
- First Place, Spot News Photo – Bridget Cooke; Baraboo students injured in crash that called for Medflight
- First Place, Feature Story (Profile) – Kevin Damask; Fall River resident, set to celebrate 100, recalls teaching in one-room country school
- Second Place, Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting – Susan Endres; Some school districts struggle with turnover
- Second Place, Local Sports Column – Brock Fritz; Sports rely on shared experiences; Wisconsin teams reached new heights in 2010s; Killing time at home not as fun as it used to be
- Second Place, Investigative Reporting – Terri Pederson; Wisconsin OWI laws under investigation
- Second Place, Coronavirus Coverage – Chris Higgins; Effects linger months after COVID-19; Outbreak throttles outreach; Band surprises hospice patient; Restaurant plans to defy order; Fish fries stay strong
- Honorable Mention, Sports News Story – Brock Fritz; Local athletes shut down by COVID-19
- Honorable Mention, Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting – Chris Higgins; Taxis face challenges
- Honorable Mention, Bill Payne Award (advertising) – Melissa Boehler; You don't need to be a superhero to fight cavities!
- Honorable Mention, Investigative Reporting – Kevin Damask; Wisconsin DPI: Former Fall River engaged in inappropriate conduct