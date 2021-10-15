Car and semi collide on Highway 33 in Dodge County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE -- A crash on Highway 33 caused injuries to two people early Friday morning.

According to a Dodge County Sheriff's Department press release, at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 33 east of the intersection with Sunset Road in the Town of Oak Grove in Dodge County.

Initial investigation shows that a 2012 Honda passenger car was traveling west on Highway 33 and a 2017 Kenworth semi-tractor with enclosed trailer was traveling east on Highway 33. The Honda crossed the center roadway line and the two vehicles collided.

The operator of the Honda sustained severe injuries and was transported by LifeNet helicopter to Aurora Hospital in Summit, WI. The operator of the Kenworth was not injured in the crash, but a passenger in the Kenworth sustained minor injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Juneau EMS, LifeNet helicopter, Horicon Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Dodge County Highway Department and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

Highway 33 was closed for just under four hours as the crash was being investigated.

