A car crashed into the Beaver Dam Middle School around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Grove and East Mackie Streets. Beaver Dam Police and Fire Departments are on the scene currently. Citizens are urged to avoid the area. An update will follow as soon as it becomes available
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
