Car pulled from Beaver Dam detention pond

According to a press release, a caller reported the car was in the pond and when Beaver Dam Police and Fire responded they found the driver out of the vehicle without injuries.

The vehicle had left the roadway on Prospect Avenue and entered the retention pond. The vehicle drifted to the center of the pond before it settled to the bottom and was fully submerged. Members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department dive team assisted with securing chains to the vehicle so it could be removed from the pond.