NEW LISBON — A crash involving an automobile and a bicycle has left one dead in New Lisbon.
According to Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, at about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 13, the Juneau County Communications Center received a report of a “car vs. bicycle” crash on Highway 12/16 in New Lisbon near Sunset Cabins. Both the car and bicycle were traveling east on Highway 12/16.
EMS responded to the scene, where emergency personnel began CPR on a male subject. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.
Oleson said all people involved in the crash are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Assisting agencies included the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, New Lisbon First Responders, New Lisbon Fire Department Ambulance, Mauston Ambulance, Juneau County Public Works Department, City of New Lisbon Public Works Department, and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.
