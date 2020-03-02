Car vs. power pole crash leads to substation fire, power outages in Kendall

Residents in Kendall, Wilton, and surrounding areas were without power for about 13 hours Feb. 29 after a truck crashed into a power pole in Wilton, with restoration efforts hampered by a fire at the nearby substation.

According to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Communications Center received a notification at about 2:18 a.m. of a silver Chevy Silverado crashing into a power pole on Highway 71 in Wilton.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses said a male driver of the truck fled the scene before police arrived. At about 2:29 a.m., Melissa Bakke of Glendale called police to tell them she had struck the power pole with the truck, and then returned to her home.

Police interviewed Bakke and her boyfriend, Willam Rieck, determining Rieck was actually driving the truck when it hit the pole. According to police, Rieck was driving the truck with no passengers, and was not injured in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Rieck admitted to falling asleep while driving. He was cited for reckless driving, operating a vehicle left of center, and failure to notify police of a crash. Bakke was cited for obstructing an officer.

The crash knocked out power to 100s of people in the surrounding areas, with crews from Alliant Energy working to restore power throughout the day. According to police, a fire broke out at a substation near the power pole during restoration efforts, leading to delays in returning power to the region.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.