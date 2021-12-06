Caring Tree helps 600 children annually with holiday gifts

HOW TO DONATE

If you are interested in donating the Portage Area Caring Tree, monetary donations can be sent to The Portage Area Caring Tree, PO Box 384, Portage, WI 53901.

Trees are set up in local banks with tags on them. You take the tag, buy the gift the child asks for and return the gift to the bank. A volunteer from the Caring Tree team will then pick up the gift and prepare it for delivery.