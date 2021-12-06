Caring Tree helps 600 children annually with holiday gifts

The Portage Area Caring Tree provides holiday toys and gifts to local children who may not get gifts around the holidays.
Portage Area Caring Trees are back inside Portage banks collecting gifts for children in the area. Every year the Caring Tree provides toys for about 600 Portage children.
This year marks the 31st year of the community caring tree which is run by Vickie Greenwold. She took over the annual project 11 years ago and said it is different from other holiday toy drives for a number of reasons.
“Instead of a child getting any kind of gift or toy that has been donated. The Caring Tree provides children with the gift they asked for,” Greenwold said. “The family's 6-year-old gets the toy they're hoping to get.
Greenwold said applications are given out at Portage Schools, the Portage Police Department and the Columbia County Health and Human Services department. Those applications are filled out by parents who provide the child’s name, age, boy or girl and their Christmas wish.
Then trees are placed in local banks with tags on with gift information. The gifts are returned to the bank and Caring Tree volunteers pick up the gifts and prepare them for delivery.
Greenwold said a group of about 15 volunteers help with the Caring Tree every year. These volunteers put the tags together, deliver them to the bank and then go out and pick up the presents and get them ready to go to the families.
The Community Bank of Portage put up a Caring Tree last month but is a little different, said branch manager Heather Meyer. The bank doesn’t have a tree with tags on it, but instead collects hats, gloves and mittens for children.
“People come in and instead of grabbing a tag and bringing the toy back, they put a hat or mittens on the tree,” Meyer said. “The tree has a few items on it but there is still time to donate.”
The goal for Community Bank is to get a pair of gloves or mittens and a hat for every child who receives a gift. Greenwold said toys aren’t the only thing families and children request.
“Sometimes people just ask for warm clothes or a warm blanket for the winter,” Greenwold said. "Sometimes, and this is sad, we get requests for food. And in those cases we have someone put together a box of food for the family.”
Greenwold also noted how much the community gives back during this time of year.
“We usually get gifts for around 600 kids. It varies from year to year,” Greenwold said. “In bad years, like 2008, we saw an increase and were able to help over 700 kids.”
Other businesses have gotten involved in helping the Caring Tree, like Jack’s Tap. The bar and grille will donate proceeds from a meat raffle to the Caring Tree.
The deadline is Dec. 13, but Greenwold said the Caring Tree team will often go out the day before Christmas to get a few more gifts for late applications.
“It’s not too late to donate and people can donate after the 13th,” Greenwold said. “We get requests all the up until Christmas Eve. Our team of volunteers will often go out and get the right toy for a child in need the day before Christmas.”
Greenwold said she has heard stories from families that were recipients of the Caring Tree have and are not donating back to the program.
“They’ve gotten back on their feet and they pay it forward and help someone else in a tough situation,” Greenwold said.
“Just a few people make this happened for a large number of kids,” Greenwold said. “This community always steps up to the plate. Every year it shows with how much people give back to the kids.”