Carquest auto parts store hitting its stride, joins 'cluster' in Portage

Welcome to the Portage auto parts cluster, Carquest.

The business is hitting its stride since it opened on the north side of Portage in September and joined a group of similar stores in the area.

“I think it encapsulates the definition of what a cluster is: a group of similar or identical businesses that create a mass and attract similar businesses to the area,” said Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning for the city of Portage. “I think that’s what’s occurring and it’s certainly very positive for the city of Portage.”

In the former location of Family Video on New Pinery Road, Carquest joined the nearby AutoZone Auto Parts and O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. The city also has Napa Auto Parts on East Edgewater Street and Weaver Auto Parts on West Cook Street.

Next week, an ATV and small-engine repair business (Burdick Powersports) will open next to Carquest and has already formed a partnership with Carquest to sell Carquest auto parts.

“There’s competition but everybody has their own setup and preference on brands and not everything is the same,” Carquest General Manager Jeremy Pfister said. “Having more options is a good thing. You don’t need every sale in town; you need a piece of the pie to make the place profitable.”