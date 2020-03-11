Carquest auto parts store hitting its stride, joins 'cluster' in Portage

Welcome to the Portage auto parts cluster, Carquest.
The business is hitting its stride since it opened on the north side of Portage in September and joined a group of similar stores in the area.
“I think it encapsulates the definition of what a cluster is: a group of similar or identical businesses that create a mass and attract similar businesses to the area,” said Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning for the city of Portage. “I think that’s what’s occurring and it’s certainly very positive for the city of Portage.”
In the former location of Family Video on New Pinery Road, Carquest joined the nearby AutoZone Auto Parts and O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. The city also has Napa Auto Parts on East Edgewater Street and Weaver Auto Parts on West Cook Street.
Next week, an ATV and small-engine repair business (Burdick Powersports) will open next to Carquest and has already formed a partnership with Carquest to sell Carquest auto parts.
“There’s competition but everybody has their own setup and preference on brands and not everything is the same,” Carquest General Manager Jeremy Pfister said. “Having more options is a good thing. You don’t need every sale in town; you need a piece of the pie to make the place profitable.”
It took some time for Portage to warm up to Carquest, Pfister said, but business traffic is improving every day. “I think it was one of those things where they didn’t know you and were nervous to get to know you.”
Store Manager Doreece Harvey said the Portage store sometimes gets as many as 40 customers in a day and she expects things will continue to improve in the months ahead.
“There’s never a dull moment,” Harvey said. “Every day I’m changing stuff: When a customer needs something and I don’t have it, I make a point to get it in our inventory. I don’t want customers to wait a day for a part. I want to already have it in stock.”
The Portage business employs eight people and is owned by Lawrence Meade, who has owned the Carquest in Wisconsin Dells since 1997, Pfister said. The Carquest in Wisconsin Dells opened about 45 years ago, he added. Meade also owns five Easton Motors dealerships in the region including in Portage and Wisconsin Dells.
Carquest has parts for brakes, suspension, heating and cooling systems and more, Harvey said. It offers parts for road vehicles including semi-trucks as well as boats, UTVs and ATVs and has everyday items for spring cleanup and oil changes with a large selection of different oil brands, filters and oil pans.
“I think what makes us different from the other places in town is we deliver seven days a week,” Harvey said of the business that usually has at least four employees working at one time. “Whether it’s a commercial customer or a resident who’s broken down on the highway, we’ll send one of our drivers to you and take care of that customer.”
Sobiek likened the auto parts cluster to the city’s grocery store cluster on the north side of Portage, which includes Festival Foods, Aldi and Walmart.
“Some people questioned the wisdom or desirability of another auto parts store, but we see this happening in the food service industry,” Sobiek said. “People are coming to Portage, they’re moving to Portage and now they’re shopping in Portage with more selection and more stores in close proximity."
“It’s a successful economic development strategy that’s been proven to work,” Sobiek said of clusters. “Anybody who needs auto parts in Portage is going to get an incredible selection and price.”
