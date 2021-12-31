Carr Valley: Cheese artisans in Juneau County

That means if you took some fresh curds home – unrefrigerated—and pressed them yourself, you would be finishing the process off to produce a cheddar. Cheese curds are made by cooling pasteurized milk with rennet and cultures. This causes the solids in the mixture to separate from the whey. The final curd product is then cut and the whey is drained away. In the past, the whey byproduct would have been thrown away, but today it is sold and used for things like dried baby formula and slurries for winter road-salting. Who knew that when we said our roads were lined with cheese, we meant it literally.

The solid curd product is then sent from their respective vats, through internal pipes, and into the pressroom. Once in the pressroom, the product is normally pressed into 10-20 pound wheels, or 40-pound blocks of cheddar. Some cheeses are ready at this stage, while some float in brines. Others take it a step further and age in secret caves located in the Wisconsin northwoods. Cheeses like the cave aged cheddar and marisa have an earthy, musty rind from the cave’s bacteria. Curds on the other hand, are salted and put out prior to pressing and aging processes. Thus, we are able to enjoy the springy, young, unaged solids that are cheese curds.