Carr Valley: Cheese artisans in Juneau County

You don’t have to be a Central Wisconsinite to know the name of Carr Valley Cheese.
A cornerstone of well-developed and hybridized milk cheeses, Carr Valley has earned best-of titles in prolific international competitions and continues to wow the world with their artisanal products. Carr Valley currently produces more than 80 award-winning cheeses that range from traditional classics to American originals, meaning cheeses that are unique innovations to the U.S. In just the past 10 years, they have won more than 550 awards worldwide.
One of the things you can count on is their authenticity. Milk used for cheese is rBGH-free and delivered daily from local farms. Special finishing techniques like affinages and aging, are used to give each cheese a special profile and flavor. Not all cheesemakers utilize these techniques, but Carr Valley uses many such as waxing, smearing, open-air curing, cave aging, and dry curing.
When you walk into Carr Valley’s factory store in Mauston, a gentle aroma envelopes you in delicious briny warmth. As one may guess, classic cheese curds are their best seller. They practically fly off the shelves, and for good reason. Fresh curds collapse with a salty, slippery SQUEAK between your teeth. As I learned from Mauston stores General Manager Debbie Farr, they are a pre-pressed product.
That means if you took some fresh curds home – unrefrigerated—and pressed them yourself, you would be finishing the process off to produce a cheddar. Cheese curds are made by cooling pasteurized milk with rennet and cultures. This causes the solids in the mixture to separate from the whey. The final curd product is then cut and the whey is drained away. In the past, the whey byproduct would have been thrown away, but today it is sold and used for things like dried baby formula and slurries for winter road-salting. Who knew that when we said our roads were lined with cheese, we meant it literally.
The solid curd product is then sent from their respective vats, through internal pipes, and into the pressroom. Once in the pressroom, the product is normally pressed into 10-20 pound wheels, or 40-pound blocks of cheddar. Some cheeses are ready at this stage, while some float in brines. Others take it a step further and age in secret caves located in the Wisconsin northwoods. Cheeses like the cave aged cheddar and marisa have an earthy, musty rind from the cave’s bacteria. Curds on the other hand, are salted and put out prior to pressing and aging processes. Thus, we are able to enjoy the springy, young, unaged solids that are cheese curds.
To get a good idea of the extensive history behind present day Carr Valley, we must first go back in time to Carr Valley’s origins. Sid Cook and Bob Koenig are Carr Valley’s owners. Sid’s ancestors began cheese making in 1883, when his great-grandfathers got involved. The following generation—including his grandmother Sarah—learned to make cheese as well. Eventually his mother Merna and her husband purchased the family’s Irish Valley cheese factory near Plain, where Sid Cook learned to make cheese as a child.
In 1968, Sid Cook passed his official cheese makers test and acquired a Wisconsin cheese maker license. He then bought the Irish Valley factory with his brother Monte where they made cheese together for nine years. In 1986, Sid began his solo venture into the business by purchasing Carr Valley cheese, which had been running since 1902. Since this time, Sid has opened stores and plants in Mauston, Portage, Sauk City, Wisconsin Dells, and Mazomanie, and earned several cheesemaker master certifications. From there the operation continued to grow, and is still growing to this day.
Owner Bob Koenig has also earned cheesemaker master certifications, specifically in fontina and gouda. Earning these accolades is no small feat. To earn one, makers must forgo five years of study of each respective cheese, ten years of cheese-making total, and pass rigorous testing. There are only 80 individuals who hold the distinguished title of “Master Cheesemaker” in the state of Wisconsin, with Carr Valley’s owners being two of them.
Right now Carr Valley has more than 100 employees and counting, seven stores, and is growing with a five-year plan to expand further. Carr Valley also sells their Fontina, Marisa, Menage, and Mobay in Aldi’s stores, and purveys to vendors and grocers all over the state.
Not sure what to try? Make sure you sample their amazing seasonal cheese, whose flavors change with the cows’ seasonally changing diets. This sustainable and tailored method of milk sourcing shines through in the various flavor profiles such as the smoky grassiness of the Autumn Harvest cheese, or the rich, robust preserved silage that gives a creamy sweetness to the Winter Solstice white cheddar.