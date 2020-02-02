Cascade Mountain hosts Junior ski race in honor of Baraboo Para-Olympian

Cascade Mountain hosted the Sarah Holm Memorial Junior Alpine Ski race Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. It featured ski racing teams from all over the Midwest.
The race is named after Baraboo Native, Sarah Holm — a member of the US Paralymic ski team as well as a former member of Cascade Mountains Junior Ski team for 12 years, said Jaminson Vaughn, operations manager at the resort.
Holm died in a car accident in 2016. Her father remains involved with Cascade, working as a ski coach for their Junior team. The resort named this Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association race after Holm last year, Vaughn said.
Cascade also named a ski trail in Holms honor — Sarah’s Smile.
“She skied with us for a really long time, her dad approached the owner, and we just thought it would be a really nice way to honor her,” Vaughn said.
You have free articles remaining.
The event featured approximately 500 racers ages 6-20, from different teams all over Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa to compete in giant slalom and slalom races. Competitors ages 6-11 competed on the Ptarmigan ski run, while competitors 12 and up competed on the North Wall of the resort.
The event consisted of five different teams from the associations three different states, with the season starting at Chestnut Mountain in Galena, Illinois.
Glen Waterman, a Junior competitor from the Cascade Mountain team, took first place in the Giant Slalom race on Saturday. Waterman has been skiing for seven years
“It feels really good,” said Waterman. “I just really like doing this.”
The Cascade Mountain Junior Ski team has about 115 members from all over the Portage and Baraboo area, which Vaughn said is a very large team.
“We have to cap it every year, because it’s so popular,” Vaughn said. “Some teams have 20-40 competitors, some have 80-100.”
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone