Cascade Mountain hosts Junior ski race in honor of Baraboo Para-Olympian

Cascade Mountain hosted the Sarah Holm Memorial Junior Alpine Ski race Feb. 1 and Feb. 2. It featured ski racing teams from all over the Midwest.

The race is named after Baraboo Native, Sarah Holm — a member of the US Paralymic ski team as well as a former member of Cascade Mountains Junior Ski team for 12 years, said Jaminson Vaughn, operations manager at the resort.

Holm died in a car accident in 2016. Her father remains involved with Cascade, working as a ski coach for their Junior team. The resort named this Wisconsin Illinois Iowa Junior Alpine Racing Association race after Holm last year, Vaughn said.

Cascade also named a ski trail in Holms honor — Sarah’s Smile.

“She skied with us for a really long time, her dad approached the owner, and we just thought it would be a really nice way to honor her,” Vaughn said.

The event featured approximately 500 racers ages 6-20, from different teams all over Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa to compete in giant slalom and slalom races. Competitors ages 6-11 competed on the Ptarmigan ski run, while competitors 12 and up competed on the North Wall of the resort.