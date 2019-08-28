A Mayville lawyer pleaded no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct after originally being charged with prostitution.
According to court records filed Aug. 14, Jeremy Vanderloop received $767.50 in fines after pleading no contest to the lesser charge. The case originally appeared headed toward a jury trial on the prostitution charge.
Vanderloop was a partner at Madden Vanderloop until April 22. The name of the law firm changed to Madden Law Group after Vanderloop’s departure. The city of Mayville cut ties with the firm.
The citation against Vanderloop is the result of an investigation that started with a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. April 22. During the stop, a Dodge County Sheriff’s sergeant determined that two teenage girls were driving a car that had been rented by Vanderloop.
According to police records, the girls, who were found to be in possession of marijuana and alcohol, said they were in Mayville visiting the person who had rented the car.
When questioned by police, Vanderloop said he rented the vehicle and gave one of the girls $400 for a trip to Los Angeles.
According to the police report, Vanderloop admitted to having sex with one of the girls in a hotel in Mequon earlier that week, but denied anything happened in Mayville that night. The girl denied having sex with Vanderloop.
Mequon police received copies of the investigation from Dodge County.
