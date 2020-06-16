Castle Rock Golf Course hosting COVID-19 Relief Scramble

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Amidst the chaos of the global coronavirus pandemic, Castle Rock Golf Course is offering a chance to get the competitive juices flowing — while also supporting a positive cause.

Castle Rock Golf Course, located a few miles north of Mauston off of State Road 58, is hosting a COVID-19 Relief Scramble Saturday, June 27. A portion of the proceeds brought in through the event will be donated to the local St. Vincent de Paul Outreach program, which provides aid to residents in Mauston, New Lisbon and Lyndon Station who are in need.

In addition to raising funds for the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach program, Castle Rock Golf Course co-owner Jodi Elsing noted that they are doing hole sponsorships during the event for local businesses, giving businesses who may be struggling during the pandemic a chance to showcase themselves during the event.

“We were talking about how (the COVID-19 crisis) affected us and we thought what a great way to give back to the community, as well as try to help local businesses showcase their business too in a way because we’re doing hole sponsorships,” Elsing said of idea to hold the scramble. “That way, if they want to advertise or give a door prize, it helps bring the community small businesses to light so that way people can remind themselves ‘hey, this business is helping out too.’