Castle Rock Golf Course hosting COVID-19 Relief Scramble

Amidst the chaos of the global coronavirus pandemic, Castle Rock Golf Course is offering a chance to get the competitive juices flowing — while also supporting a positive cause.
Castle Rock Golf Course, located a few miles north of Mauston off of State Road 58, is hosting a COVID-19 Relief Scramble Saturday, June 27. A portion of the proceeds brought in through the event will be donated to the local St. Vincent de Paul Outreach program, which provides aid to residents in Mauston, New Lisbon and Lyndon Station who are in need.
In addition to raising funds for the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach program, Castle Rock Golf Course co-owner Jodi Elsing noted that they are doing hole sponsorships during the event for local businesses, giving businesses who may be struggling during the pandemic a chance to showcase themselves during the event.
“We were talking about how (the COVID-19 crisis) affected us and we thought what a great way to give back to the community, as well as try to help local businesses showcase their business too in a way because we’re doing hole sponsorships,” Elsing said of idea to hold the scramble. “That way, if they want to advertise or give a door prize, it helps bring the community small businesses to light so that way people can remind themselves ‘hey, this business is helping out too.’
“We just thought it would be a neat way to give back to the community and also help other small businesses that suffered like we did through all of this.”
According to Elsing, the course contacted the Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce when they first decided to hold the scramble for ideas on what to do with the proceeds raised. Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Hudack recommended that they get in touch with St. Vincent de Paul about their outreach program.
“I called (St. Vincent de Paul) directly and they said they have an outreach program where they give to local families directly in the Mauston, New Lisbon and Lyndon Station area and it all stays there,” Elsing said. “It helps families buy groceries, get medication, pay their electric bills, get clothing — things like that for people who’ve been laid off from work or are having troubles financially through this time.”
The event will utilize a scramble format and feature teams of four. The entry fee is $60 per non-member golfer, $20 per golfer for members with a cart membership and $36 per golfer for members without a cart membership. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf with a sandwich at the turn. The event will begin with a shotgun start (players starting simultaneously on different holes) at 2:00 p.m.
The first-place team will receive $200 in cash, the second-place team wins four total rounds of golf at Cold Water Canyon Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells and the third-place team wins four total rounds of golf at Portage Country Club. There will be games out on the course and raffle prizes from local businesses being given away.
“So far, we have a pretty good signup started. It seems like people are really wanting to give back during these times to the local community as much as they can. So people seem interested in it,” Elsing said. “I’ve had my other staff members go to local businesses and start asking for donations and sponsorships. The local businesses seem very, very interested and willing to give to such a good cause.”
Golfers interested in signing up for the event or local businesses interested in donating or a hole sponsorship can inquire by calling Castle Rock Golf Course at 608-847-4658.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
