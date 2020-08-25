Castle Rock Golf Course raises funds for COVID-19 relief

With COVID-19 continuing to effect families and businesses in Juneau County, more than 100 golfers turned out to help raise funds for virus relief at Castle Rock Golf Course.
The golf course, located on the outskirts of Mauston on Highway 58, hosted a COVID-19 Relief Scramble on June 27. Owners Jodi Elsing and Molly Demaske said the event raised $3,900, with funds going to St. Vincent De Paul’s Outreach Program.
“Due to the effect we were hearing from local businesses and families, and how they were struggling going through COVID-19 and things shutting down and people losing jobs, we talked about how we could help,” Elsing said. “Golf is one of those things that people were starting to do and willing to do, so we decided to host an event to help the local community.”
Elsing and Demaske contacted Mary Hudack at the Greater Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce for ideas on what to do with the funds raised, and Hudack recommended St. Vincent de Paul’s outreach program.
According to St. Vincent De Paul General Manager Stacy Hartje, the outreach program is a community program where families who are struggling financially can apply for rent and utility payment assistance. All proceeds that go towards the program stay local as the program helps families in Mauston, New Lisbon and Lyndon Station.
“We help three to nine families per month with their payments,” Hartje said. “We are super thankful they picked us since we’ve never had anyone pick us before, so it definitely helped.”
Families who need financial assistance with rent or utilities in the area can apply for funds through the program by calling the St. Vincent De Paul store at 608-847-6235 at 9 a.m. on the first of each month, or if the first is a Sunday the Monday immediately after the first. Coordinators will then schedule a home visit, a required part of the application, and speak with applicants about finances.
“We’ve seen a big increase (in applications) this year, mostly because of people losing their job due to the virus,” Hartje said. “We were closed for three months, so we didn’t know how many we would be able to help, but this has helped us get through, especially when we didn’t have any funds coming in while closed.”
For those who are able to provide donations, Hartje said there are donation jars in the store. Those interested in donating larger items, should call the store. The organization also provides other opportunities to assist locally, such as scholarship funds for area students.
“It’s a pretty neat program that we didn’t know anything about, so hopefully the community learned something about it too,” Demaske said.
Elsing said the outing not only provided funding for a COVID-19 relief program, it also provided a way for local businesses to get their name out in the community.
“We thought it was also a great way to showcase local businesses,” Elsing said. “The hole sponsorships were just $50 per hole, so it wasn’t too much of a financial commitment, but it allowed us to highlight those businesses, to help us help them, and a lot of local businesses were willing to help.”
Oakdale Credit Union further assisted the fundraising efforts by donating $1,000.
“Seeing the outpouring of support from the community was very heartwarming,” Elsing said. “We thought it would be amazing to get 40 (golfers) and we got over 100, so that was awesome to see that they wanted to come out and do this for a good cause. They may have been struggling, but they were willing to come do something like that and help someone else.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
