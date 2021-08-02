Castle Rock Lake's Waterfest enters 22nd year

Castle Rock Lake’s headlining event of the summer, the 22nd annual Lynxx Waterfest, is back to a full slate of activities after last year’s “diluted” version. Held each year on the first Saturday of August, the event is billed as “one of the biggest weekends of the year” in the Castle Rock Lake area.
“Last year with everything shut down with the pandemic, we still held the fireworks and invite boats out,” Tamaya Loewe of the Juneau County Economic Development Council said. “This year we’re thrilled to be full speed ahead with the event.”
Waterfest begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 at Castle Rock County Park, 22nd Ave., Mauston, with the “Wild Side” 5K run/walk. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and participants take off at 8 a.m. on the course that includes pavement, off-road, grass, and trails. Cost for registration is $15 per person. Additional awards are available for the top three male and female finishers in each of the age classes.
Throughout the rest of the day families can enjoy the Family Fun Festival at Castle Rock County Park, starting with a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Those in a competitive mood can challenge for the title of bags champion in a tournament beginning at 10 a.m., with registration starting at 9 a.m. An all-ages bicycle parade through the park begins at 12:30 p.m.
From 1-4 p.m. children can enjoy train rides from 40 et 8, games and activities with a first responder theme, including a showcase of local police, fire, military, EMS and DNR units along with a possible special appearance from Gunderson Air. Live music begins at noon with Folk & Blues Brothers, followed by Crusin’ Around at 5 p.m.
At dusk, or about 8:30 p.m., the Lynxx Venetian Lights Boat Parade begins at the Dirty Turtle restaurant, W5250 N. Osprey Drive, New Lisbon. The boat parade attracts over a dozen boats featuring lights and other decorations and viewers can watch from along the Castle Rock Lake shoreline. Registration for the boat parade is free, and the “Best in Fleet” boat receives a $500 first prize. Boats placing first through third also receive cash prizes.
“It’s a fun experience for (boaters) and their families,” Loewe said. “It’ll be great to see everyone coming out.”
Events conclude as soon as it gets dark, which organizers estimate as about 9:45 p.m., with a fireworks finale visible from Castle Rock County Park and The Dirty Turtle.
Most of the events at Waterfest are free, though some competitions require a registration fee. Loewe said the event is funded through sponsors, with the positive economic ripple effect on businesses throughout the community widespread. Loewe provided a study which shows 88 percent of visitors for Waterfest stay overnight, and 92 percent are return visitors.
“We usually see upwards of 3,000-4,000 visitors that come just for Waterfest,” Loewe said. “In a study with the state Department of Tourism, there’s an approximate $1.5 million impact locally.”
For more information on Waterfest or to register for the 5K or boat parade, call 608-427-2070, visit juneaucounty.com/waterfest, or search Waterfest – Castle Rock Lake WI on Facebook.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.