Castle Rock Lake's Waterfest enters 22nd year

Castle Rock Lake’s headlining event of the summer, the 22nd annual Lynxx Waterfest, is back to a full slate of activities after last year’s “diluted” version. Held each year on the first Saturday of August, the event is billed as “one of the biggest weekends of the year” in the Castle Rock Lake area.

“Last year with everything shut down with the pandemic, we still held the fireworks and invite boats out,” Tamaya Loewe of the Juneau County Economic Development Council said. “This year we’re thrilled to be full speed ahead with the event.”

Waterfest begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 at Castle Rock County Park, 22nd Ave., Mauston, with the “Wild Side” 5K run/walk. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and participants take off at 8 a.m. on the course that includes pavement, off-road, grass, and trails. Cost for registration is $15 per person. Additional awards are available for the top three male and female finishers in each of the age classes.

Throughout the rest of the day families can enjoy the Family Fun Festival at Castle Rock County Park, starting with a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Those in a competitive mood can challenge for the title of bags champion in a tournament beginning at 10 a.m., with registration starting at 9 a.m. An all-ages bicycle parade through the park begins at 12:30 p.m.