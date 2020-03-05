Cause of death for Mayville man who had been missing for two weeks released

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the 77-year-old man whose body was found on property off of Highway 67 in the village of Kekoskee Monday evening.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel led the autopsy on John J. Bachhuber and determined that Bachhuber died from hypothermia due to environmental cold exposure.

Bachhuber was last seen alive Feb. 15. He was reported missing by family on Feb. 17. Searches to locate Bachhuber continued until Monday at 6:47 p.m. when the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located on private property near N7548 State Highway 67.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.