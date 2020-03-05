You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cause of death for Mayville man who had been missing for two weeks released
0 comments
breaking top story

Cause of death for Mayville man who had been missing for two weeks released

{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Medical Examiner has released the cause of death for the 77-year-old man whose body was found on property off of Highway 67 in the village of Kekoskee Monday evening.

Dodge County Medical Examiner PJ Schoebel led the autopsy on John J. Bachhuber and determined that Bachhuber died from hypothermia due to environmental cold exposure.

Bachhuber was last seen alive Feb. 15. He was reported missing by family on Feb. 17. Searches to locate Bachhuber continued until Monday at 6:47 p.m. when the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located on private property near N7548 State Highway 67.

John J. Bachhuber

Bachhuber

 Tpederson

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News