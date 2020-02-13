Cazenovia hosting final polar plunge Feb. 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bear hugs, blue pieces of paper to write the name of a loved who has died from cancer, will be available for purchase at $2 each or three for $5. The names will be read at the lake before the start of the plunge.

Those looking to jump into Lee Lake can register the day of the event or print off a form on the Lee Lake Polar Bear Plunge Facebook page or pick one up at Cazenovia businesses Ma and Pa’s Pit Stop, Boston’s Bah, Soltwedel's Store and Alibis Bar & Grill.

Those who want to receive an incentive prize of a stainless steel mug reading “I took the final plunge” must raise a minimum of $50 in pledges, but it isn’t required to jump. An average of 50 people a year sign up to jump into Lee Lake for the event, with people coming from not only the Richland County area, but also Reedsburg, Janesville and Sheboygan, Benning said.

Those who don’t want to jump into the frigid Lee Lake can still support the effort by sponsoring a plunger or attending the auction to purchase a raffle ticket, she said.