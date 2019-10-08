An event to celebrate all the good things in Beaver Dam, including the beginning of the second phase of the Blue Zones Project, will be held Thursday in the old gymnasium at Beaver Dam Middle School, 108 Fourth St. The event begins at 5 p.m.
The Blue Zones Project has been working to increase the well-being of Dodge County residents for three years. The project will continue for at least the next two years, thanks to the support of Beaver Dam Community Hospital and its new owners, Marshfield Clinic.
Celebrate Beaver Dam is free.
“We’re celebrating the whole community,” said Blue Zones advocate Leslie Covell Hershberger. “We just want people to get really excited about all the changes that have been made, both visible and not-so-visible. They’re all for the benefit of individuals at the worksite, in schools and things like that. It’s also helping economic development in the city. ”
Accomplishments of note include enlisting more than 700 Blue Zones volunteers county-wide and helping to complete downtown projects and beautification efforts, the boardwalk to Edgewater Park, safe school zone signage, way-finding signs and many other things completed in partnership with the Blue Zones Project.
“We’re not the sole purpose of any of that happening, but we’re definitely excited to be a part of it all by helping to bring groups together,” Hershberger said.
People attending the celebration will have the chance to connect with community organizations, and perhaps to get involved in them and their missions. Organizations that will have information tables include Volunteer Dodge, The Watermark, Habitat for Humanity, Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Dodge County Center for the Arts, Beaver Dam Adopt-A-Park, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc., Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, Swan City Ice Skaters and the Swingin’ Beavers.
“We are big on volunteerism, we’re big on social interaction — all those things are good for your health,” Hershberger said. “There will be opportunities there for people to sign up and get involved in different things in their city. We’ve been promoters of all of them from the start.”
Food samples will be provided by Blue Zones-approved purveyors Benvenuto’s, Nunatak Coffee, Beaver Dam Community Hospital and Rechek’s Food Pride.
Mayor Becky Glewen will be one of the speakers, along with Hershberger. There will be a drawing for a $100 Rechek’s gift certificate. There will also be Beaver Dam trivia with prizes.
The presentation will last less than an hour.
“People can come after work and still be home in time for supper,” Hershberger said. “It will be short and sweet, but it should still get people excited. The whole point is to get people engaged in the community.”
A blueprint for the next two years is currently awaiting approval, with one goal to continue Beaver Dam’s current efforts, and to expand into the rest of the county. As part of that mission, the Blue Zones office will be moved to Beaver Dam Community Hospital’s Warren Street Clinic.
