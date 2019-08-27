Due to damage from a car crash last week at Beaver Dam Middle School, the Blue Zones Project and its partners have been forced to postpone the Celebrate Beaver Dam! event scheduled for Thursday night.
Organizers will announce a new date, time and location as soon as possible.
