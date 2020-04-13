Celebrate Waupun cancelled: COVID 19 pandemic cited

WAUPUN -- Celebrate Waupun, one of the city’s signature summer events, has been cancelled.
Even though it was not to have taken place until the weekend of June 26, planning for what would have been the ninth annual event will be put on hold. The reason cited for the cancellation is uncertainty created by the COVID 19 pandemic.
The three-day family festival is normally held at Tanner Park on East Spring Street. Most events are free. It traditionally offers food, beverages, live and DJ music, fireworks, carnival rides, a car show, a “kidz zone,” firemen’s water barrel fights and a trolley ride/sculpture tour. The annual Hero’s Hunt Patriotic Scavenger Hunt is also held.
Hispano Fest, another attraction, was added two years ago and features folk dancers, live bands, a DJ, a jalapeno eating contest, an El Grito contest, Mexican food and more.
According to a letter sent out to acts and vendors, “With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis’ unknown time frame of non-essential business closings, social distancing requirements, unknown financial recovery situation, and necessary time and energy of all our volunteers, it is with great sadness we have decided to cancel Celebrate Waupun for 2020,” the letter stated, “This is an extremely hard decision since the volunteer committee has planned for Celebrate Waupun 2020 since July of 2019. Booking the carnival, bands, attractions, fireworks, vendors, etc., Waupun Festivals can’t in good conscience go ahead with Celebrate Waupun and bring thousands of people together over two and a half days (even if the cases of COVID-19 diminish and we flatten the curve) when we are going through such a difficult time now. Our event would not want to be the reason of more community spread. The fireworks scheduled for June 28 have also been canceled.”
The letter indicates that the committee recently met and discussed all options. Those options included moving forward with the original dates in June, canceling or postponing to later this year.
“Moving forward in June wasn't an option because of all the uncertainly just explained above. Postponing until late August or the month of September also wasn't an option based on volunteer availability, the school year back in session and carnival availability.”
“We will be looking at all the necessary pieces of Celebrate Waupun including tents, rentals, bands, attractions, acts, etc., to come to Celebrate Waupun 2021 in the near future,” wrote Waupun Festivals President Nick Rusch to all vendors and acts. “We will be in touch regarding your availability.”
“Our wish instead is that everyone focuses on helping their fellow citizens in order to strengthen our community once this pandemic passes,” wrote Mayor Julie Nickel. “We look forward to June 25 through 27, 2021, when we will Celebrate Waupun once again. Thank you. Be safe. Be healthy. Be strong.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.