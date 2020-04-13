Celebrate Waupun cancelled: COVID 19 pandemic cited

Even though it was not to have taken place until the weekend of June 26, planning for what would have been the ninth annual event will be put on hold. The reason cited for the cancellation is uncertainty created by the COVID 19 pandemic.

According to a letter sent out to acts and vendors, “With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis’ unknown time frame of non-essential business closings, social distancing requirements, unknown financial recovery situation, and necessary time and energy of all our volunteers, it is with great sadness we have decided to cancel Celebrate Waupun for 2020,” the letter stated, “This is an extremely hard decision since the volunteer committee has planned for Celebrate Waupun 2020 since July of 2019. Booking the carnival, bands, attractions, fireworks, vendors, etc., Waupun Festivals can’t in good conscience go ahead with Celebrate Waupun and bring thousands of people together over two and a half days (even if the cases of COVID-19 diminish and we flatten the curve) when we are going through such a difficult time now. Our event would not want to be the reason of more community spread. The fireworks scheduled for June 28 have also been canceled.”