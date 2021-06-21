WAUPUN – Celebrate Waupun launches Friday at Tanner Park on East Spring Street. The three-day family festival includes music, fireworks, carnival rides, a car show, children’s attractions, firemen’s water barrel fights and a Friday fish fry.

“This is the ninth year of Celebrate Waupun, and the committee is excited to present this community event,” said Celebrate Waupun Committee President Nick Rusch. “Whether you’re coming for the music, rides, food, fireworks, or some of the other fun, please come early and often this weekend.”

“Waupun Festivals Inc. has been working hard to book quality entertainment for the whole family while making guests’ safety their primary focus,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. "This free festival is only possible due to nearly 50 generous sponsors and I urge you to support them for their ongoing contributions of our area and what we have to offer. Enjoy our city, shop our businesses and keep your patronage local."