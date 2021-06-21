 Skip to main content
Celebrate Waupun launches Friday
Celebrate Waupun launches Friday

Waupun Face Painting (copy)

Skye Welch, 6, has a rainbow painted on her face by professional face painter Paige Blanton at the Celebrate Waupun in 2019.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVE

WAUPUN – Celebrate Waupun launches Friday at Tanner Park on East Spring Street. The three-day family festival includes music, fireworks, carnival rides, a car show, children’s attractions, firemen’s water barrel fights and a Friday fish fry.

“This is the ninth year of Celebrate Waupun, and the committee is excited to present this community event,” said Celebrate Waupun Committee President Nick Rusch. “Whether you’re coming for the music, rides, food, fireworks, or some of the other fun, please come early and often this weekend.”

“Waupun Festivals Inc. has been working hard to book quality entertainment for the whole family while making guests’ safety their primary focus,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. "This free festival is only possible due to nearly 50 generous sponsors and I urge you to support them for their ongoing contributions of our area and what we have to offer. Enjoy our city, shop our businesses and keep your patronage local."

“It’s going to be great as we have some new and enhanced features this year,” said Rusch. “One of them is a Kiddie Pedal Pull. There is a Petting Zoo that we haven’t had in quite a few years. There’s an exhibit, ‘Creepy, Crawley, Cool’ which is reptiles and other critters featured at Marsh Haven Nature Center. The rides this year are from A&P Carnival. There are also a lot of our popular staples this year that will be returning.”

Events begin Friday with carnival rides open 2 to 11 p.m. and continuing throughout the weekend. A fish fry will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. and water barrel fights will be held at 6 p.m. on the east end of the festival grounds. Musical entertainment begins with Rosetti and Wiggly from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Boogie and the Yo Yo’z from 8 to 11 p.m.

Saturday begins with the REACH Waupun 5K Rally & Run starting at 9 a.m. at nearby Rock River Intermediate School. Carnival Rides run from noon to 11 p.m. City of Sculptures Trolley Tours will be available at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., as space allows. Tours are free but donations are appreciated. The Petting Zoo runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Music includes “Waupun’s Got Talent Karaoke” at 1 and 2 p.m., followed by On the Rocks from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Bella Cain from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

The car show runs Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Harris Mill Park, 400 N. Madison St., with food and drink available. A & P Carnival opens at noon, with the Petting Zoo again open from 1 to 5 p.m. The Kiddie Tractor Pull happens at 4 p.m. Musical entertainment includes Rockin’ Oldies Dance Party with II Cool from 2 to 3 p.m., Larry Lynn & the Skunks from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m., The Del Rays from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow.

Food and drinks will be sold at the food court Friday through Sunday. Sandwiches, side dishes and beverages will be available for purchase.

“This is an event not just for Waupun but for the entire area,” said Rusch. “It’s booked and put on by many different volunteers and organizations that work all year long. It’s really something to see a family event like this come together. I invite everyone to come out and enjoy themselves. It should be a great weekend to get out and enjoy the best that summer has to offer.”

More information is available on Facebook.

If You Go

What: Celebrate Waupun

Where: Tanner Park, Waupun

When: June 25-27

Cost: Free, except for food and drink

For more information: See Celebrate Waupun on Facebook

