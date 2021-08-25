Celebrating 99 years at Hustlerfest

Hustlerfest is celebrating 99 years with a day full of events for the whole family. This year’s celebration starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Hustlerfest event grounds in Hustler next to the Elroy-Sparta state trail.
Hosted by the Hustler Booster Club, proceeds from Hustlerfest go towards helping the community with scholarships, park improvements and helping those in need. In recent years the club has aided by roofing and tarring a senior citizen’s house, making donations to the fire department, rescue squad and village of Hustler, building a stage, painting the bleachers, setting up a free “little library” and more.
Events kick off at 9 a.m. with a volleyball tournament, followed by a garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. An early barbeque chicken dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m for $10 a plate.
Kids can compete in their own pedal pull at noon with free entry for children age 11 and under. The top three winners of each class will earn a medal, with ages grouped in two year increments. The “Big Tractor Pull” begins at 2 p.m. on the track with bleacher seating and ear plugs available.
New this year is Gravity Basketball, a basketball event set up in a machine that returns the ball down a ramp. A cake walk starts at 2:30 p.m., followed by a back seat driving contest at 3 p.m. for a $1 per person entry fee. Drivers in the contest are blindfolded, with passengers in the wagon behind directing the driver.
Other events include a cornhole tournament for $20 per team at 5 p.m. with sign-up at 4:15 p.m., and a lag sawing contest for $2 per team per try where contestants aim to try to cut a log using a two man cross cut saw.
The festival closes with a free concert by Allie Colleen at 8:30 p.m. Colleen, a Nashville resident and the daughter of country music superstar Garth Brooks, released her debut album in April 2021.
