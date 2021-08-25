Celebrating 99 years at Hustlerfest

Hustlerfest is celebrating 99 years with a day full of events for the whole family. This year’s celebration starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Hustlerfest event grounds in Hustler next to the Elroy-Sparta state trail.

Hosted by the Hustler Booster Club, proceeds from Hustlerfest go towards helping the community with scholarships, park improvements and helping those in need. In recent years the club has aided by roofing and tarring a senior citizen’s house, making donations to the fire department, rescue squad and village of Hustler, building a stage, painting the bleachers, setting up a free “little library” and more.

Events kick off at 9 a.m. with a volleyball tournament, followed by a garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. An early barbeque chicken dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m for $10 a plate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kids can compete in their own pedal pull at noon with free entry for children age 11 and under. The top three winners of each class will earn a medal, with ages grouped in two year increments. The “Big Tractor Pull” begins at 2 p.m. on the track with bleacher seating and ear plugs available.