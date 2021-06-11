Celebrating Dr. Swan: Park event recalls Beaver Dam resort’s heyday

Using numerous photos in the museum’s archives, and elsewhere, the Swan City Park tour will share how dramatically things have changed, with some landmarks remaining but changed over time.

“There have been so many neat things that have happened there over the years that people really enjoyed,” said Dodge County Historical Society Board President Patrick Lutz. “Sometimes they have been lost over time like Indian Night and Circus Night and other huge attractions. We think that people should be aware of that.”

“Really it was the center of live entertainment up until the early 1960s,”said Sampson. “Since then it has become less so, although it’s still used for many gatherings and events.”

The tour also hopes to inspire donors to contribute funds toward park restoration. A master plan has been devised with restored lagoon walls, walking paths, gardens, more playground equipment and enhanced lighting. Preservation of later additions such as the wading pool bath house, the band shell, the shelter with a fireplace, granite light stands and a concession stand are part of that plan.