Bug Tussel Wireless is proposing construction of a cell tower near Devil's Lake State Park to improve reception in the area.
Steve Schneider, president and CEO of Bug Tussel, said the company seeks to build the tower as part of its ongoing effort to improve broadband access and cellular service in Sauk County.
The tower would stand at 180 feet tall at the northern edge of the park near the intersections of Park and South Shore roads. Schnieder said the tower's location just outside the park would allow for minimal tree removal and be in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.
The tower would be built on private property in the town of Baraboo near the North Shore entrance to the park, which Bug Tussel leases from the property owner. The tower would allow for better cell phone service coverage throughout the state park, which currently has many dead spots, Schneider said.
The tower also would include First Net technology, which is part of the National Public Safety network and can aid first responders in getting information quickly, said Schneider.
“Traditionally there has been very poor cellular service in the park, because there are no towers around there,” said Schneider. “We’ve been working on this site for probably four years, looking for the right spot that will provide coverage in the park. There’s a lot of complaints about people not being able to get cellular service in the park.”
The company has submitted an application for a conditional use permit to Sauk County to build and operate the tower.
Land Resources and Environment Committee Chairman Chuck Spencer said the committee and county board will have to consider both how the tower would affect the park, and tourism within the park, as well as consider the need for more cellular coverage in the county.
“We need more information on what affect it will have on the park itself, whether it will be obstructive to the park's purpose which is tourism, and the natural environment,” said Spencer. “But on the other hand we are working to make sure there is connect-ability all over the county.”
State law was changed in 2013 to prevent local or county governments from denying the construction a cellular tower for aesthetic reasons or health concerns, said Schneider. He noted that in his opinion there are no health concerns associated with cellular towers.
Bug Tussel operates about 150 towers in Wisconsin and about 20 in Sauk County. Schneider said the company plans to have 24 towers throughout the county to improve broadband access.
In a letter to the editor published Monday in the Baraboo News Republic, Madison resident Suzanne Covoloskie voiced concern about the proposed tower, and said the tower would be in the middle of a neighborhood and could impact homeowners' property values. She also said the tower would be an eyesore for visiting tourists at Devils Lake State Park.
Schneider said the company looked at many locations for the tower, including inside the state park, but decided placing the tower on the edge of the park would be best.
“Historically people were complaining about wanting service and ultimately things have to go somewhere,” said Schneider. “We can’t provide service without having a tower somewhere.”
