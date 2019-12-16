Chalet Lanes looks to recapture the glory days with new remodel

Just in time for the holiday season, downtown Dells’ Chalet Lanes recently wrapped up a multi-month renovation, bringing the bowling alley into the 21st century.

Open since 1979, Chalet Lanes had remained largely unchanged since its opening. But owner Mark Brown, who took over in 2016, had plans to modernize.

“New scoring system, we took out all the carpets, all new flat screens, the scoring system’s different too,” Brown said. “Just remodeled the whole look of it.”

The renovation began earlier this fall, when Brown and the rest of the staff began to undertake minor projects throughout the building. Over the course of the next three months, Brown and his partners ripped out the old carpet, refinished the walls and provided brand-new furniture for the lanes.

When Badger Bowl closed in Madison earlier this year, Brown bought the spare wood from the lanes and used it to construct tables for his bowlers. He said that he built them by hand for Chalet Lanes.

“Down in the settee where you get ready, those are old wooden bowling lanes from Badger Bowl out of Madison,” Brown said. “Matt Crosley, he works here as well, we built those by hand.”