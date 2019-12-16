Chalet Lanes looks to recapture the glory days with new remodel

Just in time for the holiday season, downtown Dells’ Chalet Lanes recently wrapped up a multi-month renovation, bringing the bowling alley into the 21st century.
Open since 1979, Chalet Lanes had remained largely unchanged since its opening. But owner Mark Brown, who took over in 2016, had plans to modernize.
“New scoring system, we took out all the carpets, all new flat screens, the scoring system’s different too,” Brown said. “Just remodeled the whole look of it.”
The renovation began earlier this fall, when Brown and the rest of the staff began to undertake minor projects throughout the building. Over the course of the next three months, Brown and his partners ripped out the old carpet, refinished the walls and provided brand-new furniture for the lanes.
When Badger Bowl closed in Madison earlier this year, Brown bought the spare wood from the lanes and used it to construct tables for his bowlers. He said that he built them by hand for Chalet Lanes.
You have free articles remaining.
“Down in the settee where you get ready, those are old wooden bowling lanes from Badger Bowl out of Madison,” Brown said. “Matt Crosley, he works here as well, we built those by hand.”
With this remodel, Brown and the Chalet staff will better be able to service the alley’s wide range of leagues. Brown said that although the alley does not offer the same number of leagues it did when bowling was at its peak of popularity in the early 1980s, it still gives just about anybody in the Dells a league to participate in.
“Our youth leagues are crazy right now, all 12 lanes are filled,” Brown said. “I think we only have 10 lanes for the youth leagues on Tuesday, but we run leagues every day.”
Whether it’s the Monday senior leagues or the bi-weekly Sunday couples leagues, the popularity of them is what allows Chalet Lanes to be one of the few businesses in the Dells that offers higher profit returns in the summer than in the winter.
However, Brown is looking to even out those numbers. Chalet Lanes will not be displaced by the new Wizard Quest project on the block, and Brown has met with Wizard Quest president Kevin Ricks about how the move can benefit both businesses.
According to Brown, he and Ricks have discussed opening a beer garden outside the alley, with a set of double doors opening out from the alley’s bar area. And as for the bar, it’s the area Brown intends to revamp next.