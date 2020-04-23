Challenges mount for Portage homeless shelter during public health emergency

Schwanbeck and her assistant, Pete Bartaczewicz, don’t expect that trend will last long, as calls have already started to increase in the past week.

“Obviously, the federal stimulus checks will not be enough for some people to cover their rent,” Bartaczewicz said, “and whenever that eviction ban is lifted, I predict there will be a mass exodus of people getting evicted. Whether they can find another place to go, I don’t know, but I expect a lot more people coming in.”

Bartaczewicz said he knows a few landlords who will be evicting their tenants "the second they can" but understands the difficult position they're in right now. “They’re running a business and have to pay taxes and they don’t have money coming in either.”

The maximum stay at River Haven and other shelters is 89 days as its staff works, mostly from home, with the sheltered to find jobs, permanent housing and address various dependencies. Bartaczewicz said many people residing in other homeless shelters may soon be seeking entry into River Haven when they reach their 89-day limits there.