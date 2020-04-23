Challenges mount for Portage homeless shelter during public health emergency

River Haven homeless shelter leaders are concerned about the impact the public health emergency might have on operations as they begin postponing spring fundraiser events.
The shelter’s Bowl-a-Thon planned for April has been postponed indefinitely and River Haven expects to also postpone its Culver’s Night fundraiser planned for May 20, Executive Director Raquel Schwanbeck said. Even the summer car wash and golf scramble fundraisers planned for August seem to be in doubt.
Nearly half of the shelter’s funds come from fundraisers and donations, the rest from grants.
“Financial donations are huge right now with the events getting postponed. Our costs are still there,” Schwanbeck said. “It’s been tough.”
Total expenses amounted to $100,000 in 2019 and River Haven still hopes to complete bathroom renovations in the family shelter that would cost $14,000. The upstairs shower cannot be used because it leaks into the ceiling of the downstairs bedroom and the facility also wants to make its downstairs bathroom handicapped accessible.
Prior to the pandemic, the family shelter regularly held 15 people and the men’s held another 10. Occupancy has dropped by about half, at both shelters, in recent weeks, Schwanbeck said. The shelter — which is still accepting submissions — aims to keep its numbers slightly lower than usual for safety reasons, but with property evictions banned until late May under Wisconsin's Safer at Home order, fewer people have sought shelter during the pandemic.
Schwanbeck and her assistant, Pete Bartaczewicz, don’t expect that trend will last long, as calls have already started to increase in the past week.
“Obviously, the federal stimulus checks will not be enough for some people to cover their rent,” Bartaczewicz said, “and whenever that eviction ban is lifted, I predict there will be a mass exodus of people getting evicted. Whether they can find another place to go, I don’t know, but I expect a lot more people coming in.”
Bartaczewicz said he knows a few landlords who will be evicting their tenants "the second they can" but understands the difficult position they're in right now. “They’re running a business and have to pay taxes and they don’t have money coming in either.”
The maximum stay at River Haven and other shelters is 89 days as its staff works, mostly from home, with the sheltered to find jobs, permanent housing and address various dependencies. Bartaczewicz said many people residing in other homeless shelters may soon be seeking entry into River Haven when they reach their 89-day limits there.
During the public health emergency, new residents of River Haven must get their temperatures checked and quarantine in their bedrooms for two weeks and are also asked to avoid the common areas of the shelter as much as possible, Schwanbeck said. That means waiting for others to vacate the kitchen before using it and staying out of the family room. New residents are also asked to sanitize these areas when they’re done.
River Haven is currently experiencing a shortage of 91-percent isopropyl alcohol that’s used to prevent bed bugs and other insects and germs, Schwanbeck said. Stores currently limit three bottles purchased per person and River Haven recently utilized seven volunteers who purchased 21 bottles — which should last the homeless shelter for only about three weeks.
“We could really use some more physical donations of that,” Schwanbeck said. “But I want to say thank you for the amazing support we have received over the last few weeks with people bringing in those items including food and milk for our residents. We have had an outpouring of help, in that way.”
If somebody at River Haven tests positive for COVID-19, occupants would be subject to strict quarantines and potentially create extremely difficult situations for everyone, Schwanbeck said.
“Some shelters in the state have shut down and can’t help anyone and others aren’t taking anyone (new),” Schwanbeck said. “Our ability to help depends on state restrictions, because if we’re released from them, we’ll try to help as many people as we can.”
“It’s a unique challenge,” Bartaczewicz said. “We’re working remotely for case management and obviously would like to do more one-on-one, in-person (meetings). We’re still here and we’ll be here as long as we can be here, but that depends on funding. It could turn into a really bad thing if we’re not here.”
