Chandler Park Holiday Lights organizers shift as event goes on despite COVID-19

Houslet said their schedules due to COVID-19 cancellations have allowed for their group to help set up for the first time, something that other student organizations like Portage FFA and the high school SkillsUSA group have done in past years.

“The kids thought it would be something we could do that’s socially distanced, but still promote community and community service and help bring a little joy when there’s not a whole lot of joy going around right now,” Huset said.

Though Santa won’t be available to hear requests, the organizers have made a change to help children ask for an item they would like or just to wish St. Nick well. Linda said a mailbox will be set up in the park where children can drop letters. If they include their name and an address, she said Santa promises to write back.

Possehl said he’ll miss talking with children this year.

“We always say our reward for all the work of putting the lights up is doing the Santa (routine) because we get to see all the kids’ smiles, reactions and laughter,” Linda said.

Linda usually serves as Mrs. Claus and daughter Casey plays an elf during the weekends of the lights display. It will still be lit up daily from dusk to 1 a.m. from Nov. 28 through Jan. 1 as in previous years.