Changes coming to Beaver Dam Community Library in the New Year
Changes coming to Beaver Dam Community Library in the New Year

Sarah Cournoyer, interim library administrator/youth services librarian, uses a scanner at the Beaver Dam Community Library in September. All patrons need a new library card in order to check out items in 2022.

Changes are on the horizon at Beaver Dam Community Library — a new administrator, plans for a new look and new library cards are all expected in 2022.

Highlights of Beaver Dam's Holiday Parade on Dec. 4, 2021.

Longtime Library Director Sue Mevis retired Oct. 1. The library board is currently conducting a job search for a new administrator, with an application deadline of Dec. 23. A job description posting can be found at cityofbeaverdam.com.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Cournoyer was named interim library administrator this fall. The library board met in closed session in November to discuss an increase in compensation for Cournoyer. The board unanimously approved an additional $200 per week as a separate payroll line item and retroactive to Sept. 13.

At Friday’s monthly board meeting, Excel Engineering introduced two design options for future renovations. The current floor plan at the library has remained unchanged since it opened in the 1980s and architects are utilizing the existing footprint of the building in the design plans. The board voted to go with the second option presented, which includes an entryway next to the existing parking lot.

Download PDF Beaver Dam Community Library preliminary reno plans
Beaver Dam Community Library is looking to get a facelift. The library board chose a preliminary floor plan on Friday. Several design changes and tiered cost levels will be presented to the board in the near future.

“Given the climate that we live in with snow and ice, bringing an entryway closer to the parking lot is desired for our aging community and young families,” said Cournoyer. “We’re looking at having a glass-fronted entry with places to sit to serve our patrons who use the cab service in town.”

The library is looking to renovate bathrooms, add a tech station, revamp its children’s area and possibly add an open staircase to access its lower-level programming area.

Library Board Member Mary Vogl-Rauscher said now that a preliminary floor plan is chosen, the architects can focus on design options with tiered cost levels to choose from.

The renovation funds will come from the library’s endowment fund, which includes gifts and bequests. Vogl-Rauscher said there is a possibility of running a capital campaign, depending on the final library design choice.

Beaver Dam Community Library joined the Monarch Catalog in September. In order to continue to check out items and to use digital library services including OverDrive, Libby and hoopla, patrons need to update their library cards as the older cards will no longer work in the New Year.

This change means that patrons will now have access to more than 2.7 million items shared by the 31 member libraries of the Monarch Library System and available for convenient pick up at the Beaver Dam library, when placing a hold using the new library card.

Cournoyer said library cards are free. Current patrons can bring in the old card with a valid photo ID and register for a new card. For new cards, people need to bring a photo ID and proof of address if it is different from the address on the ID.

A library card allows patrons to check out books, movies, music, magazines and more; use the public internet computers or the wireless network; access eBooks, eAudio, and streaming content 24/7; get library materials at the library, by contactless pickup, or mailbox delivery; use genealogy and other reference resources online from a computer through BadgerLink, Wisconsin’s Digital Library.

For more information, call the library at 920-887-4631, email circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org, text 66746 (start your question with askbdcl) or go to cityofbeaverdam.com/library.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

