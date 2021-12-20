Changes coming to Beaver Dam Community Library in the New Year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The library is looking to renovate bathrooms, add a tech station, revamp its children’s area and possibly add an open staircase to access its lower-level programming area.

Library Board Member Mary Vogl-Rauscher said now that a preliminary floor plan is chosen, the architects can focus on design options with tiered cost levels to choose from.

The renovation funds will come from the library’s endowment fund, which includes gifts and bequests. Vogl-Rauscher said there is a possibility of running a capital campaign, depending on the final library design choice.

Beaver Dam Community Library joined the Monarch Catalog in September. In order to continue to check out items and to use digital library services including OverDrive, Libby and hoopla, patrons need to update their library cards as the older cards will no longer work in the New Year.

This change means that patrons will now have access to more than 2.7 million items shared by the 31 member libraries of the Monarch Library System and available for convenient pick up at the Beaver Dam library, when placing a hold using the new library card.