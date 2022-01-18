 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges dismissed against Randolph man accused of thert
0 Comments
alert top story

Charges dismissed against Randolph man accused of thert

  • 0

JUNEAU – Charges have been dismissed against a 34-year-old Randolph man who had been accused of taking personal checks from another Randolph man.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Zachary Haffele had been charged with 10 felony counts of forgery and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the managing attorney for the Dodge County District Attorney’s office, the victim decided against pursing restitution in the case, so the charges were dismissed earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim contacted Randolph police on Nov. 20 and said he was missing his personal check book, 25 other personal checks and there was suspicious activity on his account. The victim named Haffele as the suspect.

Haffele

HAFFELE 

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Contributed
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Luther, Jase H.
Obituaries

Luther, Jase H.

FALL RIVER - Jase H. Luther, 16, of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Pauley, Mark Edward
Obituaries

Pauley, Mark Edward

GLEASON – Mark Edward Pauley, age 44, of Gleason, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Wausau, Wis.