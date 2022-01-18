Charges dismissed against Randolph man accused of thert

JUNEAU – Charges have been dismissed against a 34-year-old Randolph man who had been accused of taking personal checks from another Randolph man.

Zachary Haffele had been charged with 10 felony counts of forgery and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the managing attorney for the Dodge County District Attorney’s office, the victim decided against pursing restitution in the case, so the charges were dismissed earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim contacted Randolph police on Nov. 20 and said he was missing his personal check book, 25 other personal checks and there was suspicious activity on his account. The victim named Haffele as the suspect.