Charges dismissed for Beaver Dam hit and run case

JUNEAU – Charges were dismissed on Wednesday against a Beaver Dam woman who had been accused of hit and run after bumping a child who was attempting to cross Spring Street in Beaver Dam on Oct 27, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, an 11-year-old boy was attempting to cross the street from a driveway in the 700 block of South Spring during trick or treating shortly before 6 p.m.

Rebecca Davison was located a short time later in the 800 block of South Center Street. She advised she just had a kid walk into the side of her SUV. Davison said she was driving slowly as she children crossing the street south of the intersection when she was turning from Davis Street to South Spring Street. The children were not with adults and were not looking when they crossed the street Davison told the officer. Davison said her SUV was stopped when she noticed the boy walk right into the rear passenger side of her SUV.

According to the criminal complaint, Davison said she remained at the scene for a short period of time, and noticed the boy seemed fine and walked toward the sidewalk.

The child was bumped in the leg and did not need an ambulance.