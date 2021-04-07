 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges dismissed in prison delivery case after accused dies
0 comments
alert top story

Charges dismissed in prison delivery case after accused dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – Charges were dismissed in Dodge County Circuit Court for a 32-year-old Oshkosh woman accused of sending drugs into Fox Lake Correctional Institution following her death.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger dismissed charges of delivering illegal articles to an inmate against Amber Testdorf on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Testdorf had been accused of sending Suboxone sublingual strips behind the stamps in the letters she was sending to an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Suboxone can be prescribed for opioid dependence.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: JFC Co-Chairs Preview Agency Briefings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Wade, Paul
Obituaries

Wade, Paul

MOUNDVILLE—Born in the Township of Moundville on April 2, 1931, Paul Sylvester Wade was called to his eternal home on Thursday, April 1, 2021.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News