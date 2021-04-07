Charges dismissed in prison delivery case after accused dies

JUNEAU – Charges were dismissed in Dodge County Circuit Court for a 32-year-old Oshkosh woman accused of sending drugs into Fox Lake Correctional Institution following her death.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger dismissed charges of delivering illegal articles to an inmate against Amber Testdorf on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Testdorf had been accused of sending Suboxone sublingual strips behind the stamps in the letters she was sending to an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Suboxone can be prescribed for opioid dependence.