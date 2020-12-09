Charging documents provide details on bar fight that led to two Mauston police officer's resignations

In bar fight that lead to his resignation, a now-former Mauston police officer was allegedly caught on video choking another patron at the bar to the point where he almost lost consciousness.
The incident occurred after the victim was seen in a verbal altercation with the police officer’s girlfriend, who was also a Mauston police officer at the time.
Brian Raabe, the police officer who allegedly choked the victim, was charged with misdemeanors disorderly conduct and battery and resigned Oct. 30. Police officer McKena Huffman, who was also Raabe’s girlfriend, resigned Oct. 20 and was not charged for her part in the incident.
The additional details of the incident came from a criminal complaint charging Blake Fenwick, another individual involved in the bar fight, with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to court documents, Fenwick was involved in a second incident with the victim after the fight between Raabe and the victim had been broken up.
According to Detective Andrew Kuen of the Sparta Police Department, the victim was speaking to Huffman, who was with Raabe while both were off-duty, in surveillance video from the night of Aug. 7 at Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston. After a “heated discussion” between Huffman and the victim, Raabe is seen on video placing his hands on the victim’s neck.
Raabe transitioned to a behind the back choke hold on the victim while the victim tries to break free and other bar patrons try to split up Raabe and the victim. The patrons initially succeed, but after Raabe and the victim are split, Raabe then attempts to “go after” the victim again before being separated permanently.
In an interview with the victim, the victim told Kuen that he was “poking fun” at many individuals in the bar but did not know who Huffman was when he was speaking to her. The victim said he was “a tad cocky but in a joking manner.”
According to interviews with other witnesses, the victim had brought up “Molly,” a street name for a derivation of the drug Ecstasy. The victim stated he did not recall talking about the drug, but if he had he would have been joking.
The victim said Huffman had come up to him and said something like “don’t be a dick,” which he initially shrugged off, but then she threatened to call the police. The victim said he then said something back to her about it “being a free country” and he is “free to talk about what I want.”
After the discussion with Huffman, Raabe placed the victim in a choke hold. The victim said he lost his breath but did not pass out, and he had a loss of memory and a hard time breathing afterwards.
Following the incident with Raabe, the victim then apparently threw something at other patrons of the bar, which a witness said was maybe an ice cube but the victim described as him “flipping off” the patrons. The action upset Fenwick, who then attacked the victim, punching him in the face at least four times.
During the altercation with Fenwick, the victim sustained numerous injuries, including a lump on his forehead, a reopened cut on his elbow, a bruised right bicep, and both his left and right molars were broken or chipped.
According to Fenwick, he was trying to remove the victim from the bar, but admitted to taking the victim to the ground and hitting him. Fenwick stated the victim made inappropriate comments to his girlfriend about “Molly,” as well as several other patrons, and had thrown something at the patron. Fenwick said he “lost his cool” but did not believe he had hit the victim hard enough to “do anything.”
