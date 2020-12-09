Charging documents provide details on bar fight that led to two Mauston police officer's resignations

Raabe transitioned to a behind the back choke hold on the victim while the victim tries to break free and other bar patrons try to split up Raabe and the victim. The patrons initially succeed, but after Raabe and the victim are split, Raabe then attempts to “go after” the victim again before being separated permanently.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an interview with the victim, the victim told Kuen that he was “poking fun” at many individuals in the bar but did not know who Huffman was when he was speaking to her. The victim said he was “a tad cocky but in a joking manner.”

According to interviews with other witnesses, the victim had brought up “Molly,” a street name for a derivation of the drug Ecstasy. The victim stated he did not recall talking about the drug, but if he had he would have been joking.

The victim said Huffman had come up to him and said something like “don’t be a dick,” which he initially shrugged off, but then she threatened to call the police. The victim said he then said something back to her about it “being a free country” and he is “free to talk about what I want.”

After the discussion with Huffman, Raabe placed the victim in a choke hold. The victim said he lost his breath but did not pass out, and he had a loss of memory and a hard time breathing afterwards.