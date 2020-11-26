Charity reaches out in Waupun: Special effort made on Giving Tuesday

WAUPUN – A charity helping to meet students’ needs beyond the classroom is hoping to raise a large portion of its budget on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The effort is coordinated by REACH One Mentor Program/Marketing & Fundraising Coordinator Ellie Tenpas. The charity was organized in 2015.
“We’ve done Giving Tuesday the past couple years,” she said. “It’s meant to follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a day to give back.”
This year is special in that separate match challenges are in place from National Exchange Bank & Trust in Waupun and Waupun Memorial Hospital. Both are matching donations up to $5,000 for a potential $20,000 total.
“The mission of Waupun Memorial Hospital closely aligns with REACH Waupun,” said Vice President Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer Kyle Hunter. “Both organizations focus on improving the health of our community, which includes physical, social, emotional and economic aspects. We both strive to create opportunities to enhance the lives of youth within our communities and build upon other initiatives within our ministry to provide our future leaders with the tools they need for success. It's important to us that we collaborate with community partners as we identify unmet needs and develop resources that meet these ever-changing needs.”
“The National Exchange Bank Foundation supports initiatives that demonstrate a positive impact to communities,” said National Exchange Bank Foundation Board Member Nicole Wiese. “REACH Waupun meets the needs of the youth in the community by providing resources to support their success and health. The impact of the many programs under its umbrella align directly with the mission of the Foundation, and we are pleased to support them in their fundraising efforts.”
“It could be a big day – an exciting day,” said Tenpas.
The program is a mix of public and private funding in a fairly unique configuration.
“REACH was born out of the school district,” said Tenpas. “Some of the employees that work there saw needs that the school could not address. Not just financially, but by what help they could offer out in the community. The school employees and members of the community started their own nonprofit – REACH Waupun. Our purpose is to reach the needs that the Waupun School District can’t.”
The school district, through its Fund 80, supports 50 percent of the employment costs for the REACH executive director, as well as 50 percent of employment costs for the REACH Mentor Program Coordinator. Waupun Area School District contributes about 17 percent of REACH Waupun's overall operating costs, which is about $80,000.
The largest share is obtained from individuals, businesses, grants and other sources.
“In the last five years, we’re really grown and developed and our focus is the youths in our community,” said Tenpas. “Our biggest program is our mentoring program called REACH One.”
That program pairs a community member with a student, providing a positive role model -- and a listening ear -- to those who need it.
The charity recently moved from 8 N. Madison St. to a space at 520. E. Main St. It includes offices and meeting spaces and a youth hang-out space called “The “101.” While COVID 19 has impeded physical meetings, regular operations continue. The mentoring program continues online and via phone.
“We are limiting the number of groups that can be here at one time,” Tenpas said. “We hope to get more and more use out of it as the pandemic gets less severe.”
A financial aid program called REACH Relief also functions to provide such things as eyeglasses, eye exams, driver’s ed classes and other needed goods and services.
The charity also helps organize Mission Backpack, providing food for the weekend to students and families in need.
“We focus on not just meeting the needs but eradicating the issues that are causing those needs,” Tenpas said.
A COVID-safe open house will be held on Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“People can look around and make a donation in person they’d like,” said Tenpas. “We know a lot of people are interested and this is their chance to come and check things out.”
Donations can be dropped off that day, mailed to P.O. Box 302, Waupun, WI 53963 or made online at reachwaupun.org. For more information call 920-325-2011.
