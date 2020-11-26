Charity reaches out in Waupun: Special effort made on Giving Tuesday

WAUPUN – A charity helping to meet students’ needs beyond the classroom is hoping to raise a large portion of its budget on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The effort is coordinated by REACH One Mentor Program/Marketing & Fundraising Coordinator Ellie Tenpas. The charity was organized in 2015.

“We’ve done Giving Tuesday the past couple years,” she said. “It’s meant to follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a day to give back.”

This year is special in that separate match challenges are in place from National Exchange Bank & Trust in Waupun and Waupun Memorial Hospital. Both are matching donations up to $5,000 for a potential $20,000 total.

“The mission of Waupun Memorial Hospital closely aligns with REACH Waupun,” said Vice President Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer Kyle Hunter. “Both organizations focus on improving the health of our community, which includes physical, social, emotional and economic aspects. We both strive to create opportunities to enhance the lives of youth within our communities and build upon other initiatives within our ministry to provide our future leaders with the tools they need for success. It's important to us that we collaborate with community partners as we identify unmet needs and develop resources that meet these ever-changing needs.”