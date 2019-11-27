The cheerleaders at the annual fall conference for the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches are being aggressive at raising food for a charity drive.
A goal of 3,000 pounds of food was set in advance of this year’s conference, a number which Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches Director Lorie Evers said was easily surpassed.
“WACPC Gives Back Challenge from their 2019 WACPC Fall Conference we (raised) 3,400 items—2 large boxes of t shirts—and about 50 reusable bags,” Evers said. “WACPC will be working for the next year—from Monday Nov. 25, 2019 through Nov. 1, 2020 to collect items through teams doing fundraising through United Fundraising to have way more items to be donated at next year’s conference.”
Each year the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches welcomes about 500 cheerleaders and dancers to Wisconsin Dells for their annual conference, held this year at Wilderness Resorts Glacier Canyon Lodge in Lake Delton. And each year the participants work to raise food for local food pantries.
The food drive at this conference was an expansion of previous efforts, with the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches collaborating with United Fundraising, the Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry, and Festival Foods.
David Schmidt, a coordinator with United Fundraising, said the goal was to raise as many non-perishable food items as possible for the food pantry.
“As we’re raising money, we’re supporting the community in turn,” Schmidt said.
President of the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches Sue Putra said teams were encouraged to participate in the food drive because service is important to the organization.
“We serve the community that serves us,” Putra said. “We want them to dance well, but we also want to be good people… it’s bigger than just dancing and cheering.”
For the Wisconsin Dells community, the drive means many more homes will have service from the food pantry this holiday season.
“Anything donated, we’ll find a way to get it out there to the 200 to 300 homes we serve each month,” said Wisconsin Dells Food Pantry Coordinator Holly Weber. “We can’t do what we do without support like this… we’re immensely grateful.”
