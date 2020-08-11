You have permission to edit this article.
Chemical spill closes roads in Beaver Dam
Beaver Dam Fire, along with area fire departments, are responding to a formaldehyde spill at Animart, 1240 Green Valley Road, which occurred around 9 a.m. today.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Police, roads are temporarily shut down at Highway 33 (North Center Street) at Commercial Drive and Green Valley Road at Industrial Drive. The closed area is an industrial park with no residences.

Approximately 200 gallons leaked from a 275 gallon tank, before the leak was stopped.

It is unknown how long the area will be affected. According to the press release, other area businesses have been notified and taking precautions. The Beaver Dam Fire Department is utilizing its hazardous materials unit at the scene to handle the situation.

