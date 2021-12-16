Chief: New Police patch is clearer with better design

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday night council members were impressed with the new design at the presentation. Klafke said the patches have been ordered from the company Point Emblems and are expected to arrive next year.

“This has been in the works for many years,” Klafke said. “I’ve been here for 20 years and it’s always been the same.”

The yellow patch has been the official patch of the Portage Police Department for at least 50 years. Klafke said the patch was in use in the 1970s but was not certain when it was first introduced.

The revised patch is of similar shape and size to the current patch.

“That way we don’t need to order new uniforms as the new patch will cover up any old stitching marks from the former patch,” Klafke said.

Portage Police staff gave input on the new patch over the last year as a new patch design was created. Klafke said it is obvious that officers are in law enforcement, but a more clear patch will help the department and its officers.

“It will be better to have this nice patch to stop people from asking what that thing is or what is the Portage City Police,” Klafke said. “With this new patch there will be no doubt.”