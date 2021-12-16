Chief: New Police patch is clearer with better design

Portage Police will sport a new department patch next year.
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke unveiled the new design at a special common council meeting Tuesday night. He said the new patch has a clear design and is still distinct to Portage.
“We’ve had officers and people at conferences and other places ask us what the design on our patch is,” Klafke said in an interview after the meeting. “To us it’s clear that it’s two people carrying a canoe, but others don’t know that.”
The current patch is a yellow triangular shape with “Portage City Police” across the top with “Portage WIS” underneath the pair carrying a canoe.
“Keeping the canoe in the design was important,” Klafke said. “We’re the portage between two rivers, we needed to keep the canoe.”
The updated patch is royal blue and a more rounded shape with the “POLICE” across the top. The logo with a man carrying a canoe remains on the patch and also has the city slogan “Where the North Begins” along the edges.
Klafke said the patch preserves the history of the area with a fresh design that hasn’t been updated in over 50 years.
“There was some confusion about the phrase Portage City Police. We are the Portage Police Department, so we wanted to clean that up,” Klafke said. “Having Police across the top in bold letters makes it clear.”
On Tuesday night council members were impressed with the new design at the presentation. Klafke said the patches have been ordered from the company Point Emblems and are expected to arrive next year.
“This has been in the works for many years,” Klafke said. “I’ve been here for 20 years and it’s always been the same.”
The yellow patch has been the official patch of the Portage Police Department for at least 50 years. Klafke said the patch was in use in the 1970s but was not certain when it was first introduced.
The revised patch is of similar shape and size to the current patch.
“That way we don’t need to order new uniforms as the new patch will cover up any old stitching marks from the former patch,” Klafke said.
Portage Police staff gave input on the new patch over the last year as a new patch design was created. Klafke said it is obvious that officers are in law enforcement, but a more clear patch will help the department and its officers.
“It will be better to have this nice patch to stop people from asking what that thing is or what is the Portage City Police,” Klafke said. “With this new patch there will be no doubt.”
Other business
The special meeting on Tuesday night was the rescheduled common council meeting which was scheduled for Dec. 9, but was cancelled due to lack of quorum.
Common Council members voted on Tuesday night to cancel the Dec. 23 meeting. The next common council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13.