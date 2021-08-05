Child abduction Amber Alert ends peacefully in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office peacefully ended a child abduction Amber Alert Thursday in Rio.
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department issued an Amber alert at 12:13 p.m. Thursday for a 2-month-old infant, Dorian Giesen. The alert said the infant was abducted by the non-custodial mother. According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a male accomplice was believed to be involved.
Information was discovered by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department that the alleged abductor’s vehicle had passed through Columbia County earlier in the morning and was possibly in the Rio area. The Rio Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office sent numerous officers and deputies to the area to start searching.
During the search, a Columbia County Deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in the Rio. The vehicle had been spray painted, the plates removed and different license plates attached.
After confirming it was the suspect vehicle, Columbia County Deputies, Rio Police Officers, and DCI Special Agents started searching apartments and residences in the area. After clearing numerous apartments, law enforcement officers located the suspects. They were not cooperative and would not exit the apartment. A male suspect announced he possessed a firearm and demanded law enforcement leave the residence. Officers could see the infant and suspects in the apartment.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office negotiator de-escalated the situation. After about 30 minutes of negotiations, both suspects surrendered and were taken into custody without incident. A handgun was found and recovered.
The infant was given medical attention as a precaution by both Rio and Aspirus EMS and later taken to a local hospital to be checked. The child is currently safe and in the custody of child protective services.
The abduction suspects are Haley Nichole Pelot, 28 of Wisconsin Rapids and Nicholas Shawn Hope, 36 of Wisconsin Rapids.
Both were taken to Columbia County Jail for outstanding warrants and violations of probation/parole. Additional charges are expected.
Sonja Lynn Lawless, 32, Rio, was also taken into custody and booked into the Columbia County jail and may face charges of harboring/aiding a felon.