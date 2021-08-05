Child abduction Amber Alert ends peacefully in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office peacefully ended a child abduction Amber Alert Thursday in Rio.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department issued an Amber alert at 12:13 p.m. Thursday for a 2-month-old infant, Dorian Giesen. The alert said the infant was abducted by the non-custodial mother. According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a male accomplice was believed to be involved.

Information was discovered by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department that the alleged abductor’s vehicle had passed through Columbia County earlier in the morning and was possibly in the Rio area. The Rio Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office sent numerous officers and deputies to the area to start searching.

During the search, a Columbia County Deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in the Rio. The vehicle had been spray painted, the plates removed and different license plates attached.

