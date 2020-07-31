Child abuse charge against Wisconsin Dells man dismissed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A charge of child abuse was dismissed against a Wisconsin Dells man this week.

Jimmy Thompson had been charged with child abuse, domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct in Columbia County Circuit Court in May. District Attorney Brenda Yaskal appeared for the state and the child abuse and domestic battery charges were dismissed Wednesday on prosecutor’s motion, according to online court records. Thompson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of domestic disorderly conduct.

Judge W. Andrew Voigt found Thompson guilty on the misdemeanor charge following the no contest plea and ordered Thompson to pay $679 in fines.

Thompson had been charged after officers were dispatched to a residence in Wisconsin Dells for a report of a violent domestic disturbance involving a woman and a child. Thompson had been placed in jail in May on the original charges and was released of his own recognizance on $1,000 signature bond. He had faced more than six years in prison and $21,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.