 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child drowns after falling through ice while skating on Marquette County lake
comments
topical alert top story

Child drowns after falling through ice while skating on Marquette County lake

{{featured_button_text}}
Marquette County Sheriff's Office stock photo

The rear entrance to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office is seen June 29 in downtown Montello.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD - A child drowned after falling through the ice on Twin Lake Sunday according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release, the sheriff's office received a call at 12:30 p.m. reporting five Amish children ice skating on the lake had fallen through the ice. Four of the children escaped safely and one did not, Marquette County Sheriff Joe Konrath said.

The incident is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Coroner.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reuter, Russell C. "Russ"
Obituaries

Reuter, Russell C. "Russ"

COLUMBUS/GREEN BAY—Russell C. “Russ” Reuter, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on Nov. 11, 1964, in Jan…

Scherbert, Jill M.
Obituaries

Scherbert, Jill M.

ENDEAVOR – Jill M. Scherbert, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.

Obituaries

Scherbert, Jill M.

ENDEAVOR – Jill M. Scherbert, age 58, of Endeavor, died unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Santa visits Necedah Students

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News