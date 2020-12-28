Child drowns after falling through ice while skating on Marquette County lake

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD - A child drowned after falling through the ice on Twin Lake Sunday according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release, the sheriff's office received a call at 12:30 p.m. reporting five Amish children ice skating on the lake had fallen through the ice. Four of the children escaped safely and one did not, Marquette County Sheriff Joe Konrath said.
The incident is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Marquette County Coroner.