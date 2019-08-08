A child was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Spring Street and East Davis Street in Beaver Dam at approximately 6:22 p.m. tonight, according to a Beaver Dam Police Department press release.
The child’s mother took him to Beaver Dam Community Hospital before officers arrived.
Witnesses said the subject who struck the child stopped briefly but didn’t exit the vehicle and then fled the scene. The car was last seen driving southbound on South Spring Street.
The vehicle is described as a mid-1990s to mid-2000s silver sedan, possibly a Buick, with black paint sprayed near the bottom. A male occupant was reportedly driving.
The name of the boy and his condition are being withheld as the investigation continues.
Citizens with information about this incident should contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at (920) 887-4614.
