Child playing with lighter leads to evacuation of Brownsville apartment building

VILLAGE OF BROWNSVILLE – A child playing with a lighter was determined to be the cause of a fire in a four unit apartment building on Main Street that occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, smoke and flames were present in the apartment and the entire building was evacuated.

Deputies and fire departments were dispatched and the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department. The fire was limited to the apartment where it started. However, there was smoke and water damage to at least two of the apartments, which has displaced the occupants. The Red Cross was contacted by the fire department and has been in touch with those tenants for temporary relocation.

One occupant was evaluated by EMS for possible smoke inhalation, but not transported. A child occupant received a very minor burn, which did not require first aid.

The sheriff’s office was requested to investigate the fire and determined the cause was a child playing with a lighter. No criminal charges are expected at this time. Responding to the incident were the Brownsville, Lomira, and Knowles Fire Departments, Brownsville First Responders and Fond du Lac Paramedics, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.