Children find hidden holiday treasures in Portage

On Saturday, area children had a chance to engage in fun activities while learning local history for the 15th year in a row.
Kiddie Christmas at the Historic Indian Agency House featured a five-stop treasure hunt with five clues to help kids find the hidden treasures and understand the historical meaning behind the buildings and other findings at the site.
"It's been a yearly thing for quite a number of years," said Adam Novey, the director of the Agency House. "Last year, we did a treasure hunt and it turned out pretty well, so we're doing it again."
After completing the treasure hunt, children and their parents/guardians were awarded "Native People of Wisconsin," a book by author Patty Loew chronicling the history of Native Americans in Wisconsin.
"We are able to give it out for free this year because of Madison Reading Project (non-profit reading organization in Madison)," said Novey. "They were able to get us some books that can get in the hands of these kids. Hopefully, they can learn something from them."
A mild snowstorm that spanned from Friday night into Saturday cleared up by the time of the event, and Novey said the snow added a holiday-like element.
One of the major stops on the small treasure hunt was a log that is in the process of being burned into a canoe, similar to how Native people used to make the small boats in the early to mid-1800s. Children needed to take a burned wood chip from the log and bring it to the next station to earn another clue.
Treasures included a snowman sticker packet, Portage sticker, a Christmas ring, plastic top hat and a travel mug-making kit along with the book.
This was the second year in which the event was mostly held outdoors. Kiddie Christmas was mostly held inside the Agency House until it moved outside in 2020 for COVID-19 reasons.
"We would go out in the property, cut down a tree and bring it in here (the Agency House)," said Bobbie Goodman, docent of the Agency House. "The kids from town would come in and we would have them make Christmas ornaments with things they probably would have used in 1830, because that's our story."
Another stop that was mostly geared toward older children was the bridge near the Portage Canal on the Fox River. The children were assigned a bead to take back to the treasure hunt while learning the origins of the Portage Canal.
"The kids learn the Fox River was a natural river while the Canal was built years ago," said Laura Novey, a volunteer and Adam's mother.
Debra Anderson, whose granddaughters Scarlett and Christine completed the treasure hunt, was happy to give her grandchildren the history lesson along with the fun.
"I think it makes it more come to life for them," said Anderson of the historical references. "Instead of just seeing it in a picture book or just hearing about it, they can actually see where the things happened and see the replicas."