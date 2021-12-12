Children find hidden holiday treasures in Portage

On Saturday, area children had a chance to engage in fun activities while learning local history for the 15th year in a row.

Kiddie Christmas at the Historic Indian Agency House featured a five-stop treasure hunt with five clues to help kids find the hidden treasures and understand the historical meaning behind the buildings and other findings at the site.

"It's been a yearly thing for quite a number of years," said Adam Novey, the director of the Agency House. "Last year, we did a treasure hunt and it turned out pretty well, so we're doing it again."

After completing the treasure hunt, children and their parents/guardians were awarded "Native People of Wisconsin," a book by author Patty Loew chronicling the history of Native Americans in Wisconsin.

"We are able to give it out for free this year because of Madison Reading Project (non-profit reading organization in Madison)," said Novey. "They were able to get us some books that can get in the hands of these kids. Hopefully, they can learn something from them."

A mild snowstorm that spanned from Friday night into Saturday cleared up by the time of the event, and Novey said the snow added a holiday-like element.

