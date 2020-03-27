Children in Beaver Dam can pickup free meals at BDHS

The process has changed so there will be as little person-to-person contact as possible. Pickup of breakfast and lunch meals will now take place at only one location, the Beaver Dam High School student parking lot, 500 Gould St., from 4 to 6 p.m. on the following dates: March 30, April 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23.

When arriving at BDHS, people should pull up to the service table on the driver’s side, communicate how many children they are picking up meals for while remaining in their vehicles. They then should take the number of plastic bags off the table that they need. One bag contains enough food and drink for one child. Those who walk to the pickup site are asked to keep six feet away from others and to leave the area once they have their meal bag.