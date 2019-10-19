{{featured_button_text}}
Children's museum opens in larger space

Baraboo resident Gabriel Diers, 3, plays with a cash register Saturday at the supermarket exhibit during the Baraboo Children's Museum grand opening. The museum started in 2018 as a pop-up shop in downtown Baraboo. Its 9,000-square-foot space in a former Habitat for Humanity Re-Store on Eighth Street features many children's activities and exhibits.

 TODD KRYSIAK/News Republic
